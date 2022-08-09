First pictures of Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘Furiosa’ revealed









A leaked image from the set of the Mad Max Fury Road prequel movie, titled Furiosa, has been released online, showing Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of Charlize Theron’s character in the original 2015 film.

Most recently starring in the Robert Eggers Viking thriller The Northman as well as the modern day London horror flick Last Night in Soho by Edgar Wright, Taylor-Joy is becoming a significant name in the contemporary film industry. In George Miller’s forthcoming movie, Furiosa, she will play the titular post-apocalyptic warrior, with the behind-the-scenes images showing the actor wearing a neon green sleeve that will be the character’s bionic arm in the finished film.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros gave audiences our first proper insight into the new film with a synopsis that reads: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home”.

The mysterious Warlord Dementus is a brand new character to the Mad Max cinematic universe, with mention of the character first appearing in the popular video game that was released following the 2015 film.

Aside from this reveal, the synopsis also tells us that the fabled Green Place will be returning, a land mentioned in Mad Max: Fury Road as a sort of utopia where crops and grasslands once grew in the post-apocalyptic world. Sticking to locations, the terrifying Citadel where Immortan Joe and his War Dogs reside will also be making a return.

Unfortunately for fans, Furiosa won’t be hitting cinemas until May 24th, 2024.

first look at anya taylor-joy on the set of mad max: furiosa in sydney, australia pic.twitter.com/WCRVgmAyhv — hourly anya taylor-joy (@everyhouranya) August 4, 2022