The first moment Debbie Harry knew she was a "rock star"









Debbie Harry has been a rock star for the majority of her life, and in truth, it’s all she knows. There’s no place in the world that the Blondie leader feels more comfortable than parading herself on stage. However, somewhat surprisingly, Harry didn’t feel like a rock star until later in her career.

Harry had been around music for many years before she even achieved a molecule of success. Her career began in the late 1960s as a vocalist in the folk group The Wind in the Willows, and they even released a self-titled album through Capitol Records, but it wasn’t a ticket to the big time. After the group’s demise, she joined The Stillettoes, which led to her meeting Chris Stein and eventually forming Blondie.

The two left the group, and Blondie formed soon after. They then spent several years on the New York circuit before becoming stars and signing a record deal. However, even in the late ’70s, when Blondie were one of the hottest bands on the planet, Harry suffered from imposter syndrome despite her outward persona.

Interestingly, it wasn’t until Harry had some time outside the Blondie bubble that she finally had time to reflect on her achievements and felt comfortable as a rock star. The group parted ways in 1982, and when they reunited 15 years later, Harry noticed a change in how she was perceived.

Speaking to The Talks, Harry looked back at the first moment she made it as a rock star and reflected: “You know, the fickle finger of fate, you’re only as big as your last hit! Actually, I think it was when Blondie stopped working for a long period, and I’d started the band Dirty Harry and doing some solo things,” she said.

Harry added: “I came back in the nineties with Blondie, and in an interview, I was asked, ‘How does it feel to be an icon?’ I had never really thought of using that particular word. It was kind of shocking, and I wasn’t so sure about it. But I guess with the passage of time and looking back at some of the things I did and some of the things we did musically, it really was iconic.”

Harry also touched on why she believes Blondie have achieved such impressive longevity. She added: “Well, I think anybody who joins a rock band or starts a rock band works very hard to build an audience. We worked very hard for many years and had the help of the record label Chrysalis,” the singer commented.

“In combination with that hard work, I’ve done a lot of press and photography over the years. It works! What can I say? We’re very happy and very, very, very proud that people like the music. That’s why we do it in the first place.”

Considering everything she achieved during Blondie’s heyday, it’s fascinating that it wasn’t until Harry had some separation from their commercial success and had time to reflect upon her achievements that she finally began to see herself as a bonafide rock star.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.