Hear previously unreleased version of ‘Go Through It’ by Blondie









Blondie have released a previously unheard demo version of ‘Go Through It’, originally titled ‘I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer’.

In the demo, which will features in the band’s upcoming box set Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982, frontwoman Debbie Harry sings different lyrics to the finalised version (‘Go Through It’) that was released on the band’s fifth album Autoamerican (1980).

‘Go Through It’ also features mariachi horns, unlike the demo, and as Rolling Stone have noted, ‘I Love You Honey…’ was possibly written to be included on the soundtrack for the 1980 film Roadie. Roadie starred late singer Meat Loaf, included cameo appearances by Roy Orbison and Hank Williams Jr. and had supporting roles played by Alice Cooper and the members of Blondie.

Blondie: Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982 arrives on August 26th via UMC and The Numero Group. The compilation holds a whopping 124 tracks – 36 of which were previously unreleased – alongside remasters of the original analogue tapes that were cut for vinyl at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios.

The Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition contains Blondie’s first six albums – Blondie (1976), Plastic Letters (1977), Parallel Lines (1978), Eat To The Beat (1979), Autoamerican (1980) and The Hunter (1982) – and a selection of bonus tracks including a previously unheard recording of ‘Moonlight Drive’.

The new vinyl release includes detailed liner notes written by Erin Osmon along with track-by-track commentary from Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Clem Burke, Jimmy Destri, Nigel Harrison, Frank Infante and Gary Valentine; essays by producers Mike Chapman, Richard Gottehrer and Ken Shipley; a 120-page illustrated discography; and hundreds of period photographs.

The bulk of Blondie’s audio and visual archive material has been sat in guitarist Stein’s barn outside Woodstock, New York, for nearly 20 years. Now, this material has been shaped into the band’s first official box set.

Harry said in a statement: “It really is a treat to see how far we have come when I listen to these early attempts to capture our ideas on relatively primitive equipment. Fortunately, the essence of being in a band in the early ’70s held some of the anti-social, counter-culture energies of the groups that were the influencers of the ’60s.”

“I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveller. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music.”

Listen to Blondie’s ‘I Love You, Give Me A Beer’ below.