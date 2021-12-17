First look at 'When You Finish Saving The World' starring Finn Wolfhard









After starring in the latest Ghostbusters film, Finn Wolfhard is already gearing up for another performance in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving The World. The film will feature the rising star in a mother-son due, with the other half of the pair being played by Julianne Moore who is also producing the film along with Emma Stone and Dave McCary.

Intended as a comedy-drama, Wolfhard will star as Ziggy – a high school student who plays his original folk rock songs to people on the internet which confuses his mother who is known to be a bit uptight. While Ziggy tries his best to impress his classmate by making political music, his mother tries to figure out what is missing in their relationship after she sees a better bond between survivors of domestic abuse.

Based on Eisenberg’s 2020 audio drama, When You Finish Saving The World is already shaping up to be an exciting addition to Wolfhard’s growing oeuvre. The latest season of Stranger Things is also coming out soon which has already grabbed the attention of fans who cannot wait to see how the next year solidifies Wolfhard’s status as one of the most promising young acting talents in the world.

Wolfhard is also preparing for his own directorial debut which he says is ” a horror-comedy-slasher movie that takes place at a camp.” With Wolfhard’s extensive experience of working in the horror genre, it should be a project to watch out for even though the actor did not share any further details about the film he is making.

When You Finish Saving The World is set for January, 2022 release.

(Credit: Sundance)