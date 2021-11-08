Finn Wolfhard is preparing for his directorial debut feature









Finn Wolfhard has hit the ground running and has never looked back after being propelled to stardom due to the enormous popularity of the Netflix show Stranger Things. He is set to make another interesting addition to his growing body of work with a starring turn in the latest instalment to the Ghostbusters franchise called Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

He insisted that the original Ghostbusters film is an important part of his life. While recalling its impact, the actor said that it had a formative influence on him during his childhood and describes it as “a big movie” for him. “My dad would quote it all the time,” he said. “It was a huge part of growing up. Being in the new one doesn’t feel real, I still haven’t figured it out yet.”

In addition to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, fans are also excited about the latest season of Stranger Things which is set to be released on the streaming platform in the summer of 2022. According to Wolfhard, the new season is set to make the audience feel more intense emotions due to the evolution in the writing of the show and the sensibilities of the writers.

“Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be’ – exploding rats and everything,” he explained. “But really, season four so far… it’s the darkest season that’s ever been [made]. Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker and sadder – and everything. So I’m really excited for people to see it.”

Wolfhard provided further insights on the future of Stranger Things, claiming that the show’s creators are in a good position to build on the memorable developments that they have already facilitated: “The Duffer Brothers are at a point where, as the characters grow our audiences grows with them. That’s really nice and we can start to get a little more scary and kind of horror-related. There are a lot more gross things, for sure.”

Currently, Wolfhard is working on his directorial debut feature after making a short film last year. Although he did not share any details, Wolfhard said: “It’s a horror-comedy-slasher movie that takes place at a camp.” After multiple disruptions due to the pandemic, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally set for a theatrical release on November 19 after its premiere in August.

Watch the trailer for the latest Ghostbusters film below.