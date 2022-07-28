First look at new Martin McDonagh film 'The Banshees of Inisherin'









Martin McDonagh has retained his status as one of the most exciting filmmakers in the landscape of contemporary cinema for a while now. McDonagh has established an extremely loyal global following who love his unique brand of dark comedy, evident in films such as In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths.

Now, McDonagh is set to release one of the most anticipated films of 2022, titled The Banshees of Inisherin. Starring the likes of Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, the film explores the familiar territory of friendships by focusing on two friends who experience disastrous results after one tries to end it.

In a recent interview, McDonagh explained his approach to screenwriting and new projects, “I approach it at the start from the exact same place: trying to entertain myself, and surprise myself, and hoping that that will work for an audience, too. I guess I only see the negatives like, is it just repeating myself the next time?”

“Yes, we shot that last year,” McDonagh added when asked about The Banshees of Inisherin. “It stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and it’s the first time they’ve been back together since In Bruges. We got beautiful weather; it looks really stunning, it was all filmed in the West of Ireland. I think it’s really good.”

After the announcement in 2020, The Banshees of Inisherin was shot in Inishmore and Achill Island. Fans are excited to see the reunion of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who delivered the best performances of their career in In Bruges. According to the latest reports, the film is scheduled for release in October 2022.

Check out the first look below.

(Credit: Far Out / 20th Century Studios)

