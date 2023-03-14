Here’s a first look at Meryl Streep in ‘Only Murders in the Building’









A teaser trailer for season three of Only Murders in the Building has been shared, giving fans a first look at new cast member Meryl Streep. It was announced in January that Streep would join Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in the third season of the beloved Hulu/Disney+ crime-comedy series, which was confirmed for its third instalment last year.

In the series, Martin, Gomez and Short star as true crime fanatic trio Charles, Mabel and Oliver. The second season, which aired last summer, concluded dramatically, with Paul Rudd introduced as the new character, Ben Glen.

Following the Emmy Award nominations last year, Martin expressed disappointment that his Only Murders In The Building co-star Gomez was snubbed for a nod for her brilliant acting in a co-leading role.

The show earned a total of 17 nominations for the 2022 Emmys, with Steve Martin and Martin Short receiving leading acting nominations. However, Gomez, who makes up the final third of the core leading trio, was left out.

Martin expressed that, despite being proud of the show’s recognition on the whole, he was “dismayed” by the lack of attention for Gomez, who he described as a “crucial” element of the show.

“We’re very happy we got a lot of nominations,” Martin told Variety. “We’re a little dismayed that Selena didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways, you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show.”

At present, an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed for the third run of Only Murders In The Building. However, with the new first-look trailer, it appears production is reaching its concluding phases, and further announcements will be sure to follow in due course.

Watch Meryl Streep join the Only Murders In The Building cast below.