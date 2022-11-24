First look at Idris Elba in brand new 'Luther' movie









Idris Elba has made several significant contributions to popular culture, including the thriller TV series Luther. While the show came to an end in 2019, the legacy of Luther has been revitalised through the production of an upcoming film based on the series.

In a recent conversation with Empire, Elba revealed that fans could expect deviations from the original series. Not just that, the first images from the production suggest that the setting of the new film will move away from the series’ focus on London.

While talking about the newly released images and the surprising setting, Elba said: “We break out of the gritty streets of London, we take it outside of that a little bit, and that’s great. It feels like now we’re entering a different life of the Luther experience.”

The actor added: “We really peel the onion back here because we had the time and scale to do that. It also gives [creator] Neil [Cross] a lot more, you know, Luther-land to play with, in terms of where Luther can go, how he goes, what the landscape is.”

Elba also commented on the dangers of making an adaptation: “It’s really dangerous when expanding from television to film to throw a lot of money at it, and for that moment to change the characteristics of the show. I wanted to make sure that even though we had a bigger budget, [we didn’t] distort the parameters of Luther-land too much.”

