Watch the first-look trailer for 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'









Hold on to your pants, Netflix has just released a first-look trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a collaborative anthology series set to scare the bejeebies out of viewers from October 25th in a four-day, double-episode event.

The featurette sees del Toro introduce the series and offer a sneak peek into the eight harrowing episodes, each of which offers something different. “In this anthology,” del Toro noted, “We gave ownership of each episode to the directors.” The trailer also shows some of the team’s sketches and designs for the various monsters featured in the episodes.

Originally titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is named after his short story of the same name and is set to feature eight unique horror stories intended to redefine the horror genre.

Describing the sinister series, which includes two original works by del Toro himself, the director said: “Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights. Some are savoury; some are more sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites.”

Directors Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, Vincenzo Natali, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior, and Keith Thomas will all take on episodes, with writers Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, and Mika Watkins penning episodes of the series.

It will star The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln, Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes and Tim Blake Nelson. They are joined by Elpidia Carrillo, Essie Davis, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman, Peter Weller and more. We can’t bloody wait.