First look at Elijah Wood and Peter Dinklage in new movie ‘The Toxic Avenger’









The first images have been released of Elijah Wood and Peter Dinklage starring in the upcoming remake of The Toxic Avenger.

The 1984 original built a cult following, leading to a reimagining of the film courtesy of director Macon Blair. The Toxic Avenger sees Dinklage play a janitor in a chemical factory named Winston Gooze, who gains supernatural powers after falling into toxic waste which takes Gooze on a wild adventure.

Meanwhile, Wood portrays villain Fritz Garbinger, who Blair describes as looking like “sort of Riff Raff from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the Danny DeVito Penguin mixed together.”

“The look came about by discussions I had with our designers and with Elijah himself. I wanted it to feel like a Peter Sellers type of performance where he just goes invisible. The idea is that you forget that it’s the Elijah that you know from Lord of the Rings or anything else,” Blair told Entertainment Weekly.

On the plot, Blair explains: “There is a terrible industrial accident that renders him a mutant and an outcast, but also gives him some super strength and super abilities that sets him on a path of being an unlikely vigilante in this downward-spiraling society.”

He adds: “Similar to the original Toxic Avenger, he’s singularly unqualified to be a hero. He’s not especially brave, he’s not especially crafty, but he has his heart in the right place, and he starts taking it to the limit when he’s pushed into a corner.”

Meanwhile, in other Dinklage news, the first trailer was recently released for the upcoming romcom She Came To Me, starring him alongside Anne Hathaway.

In the film, Dinklage plays a composer called Stephen who is suffering from writer’s block, additionally, his marriage with Hathaway’s character Patricia has become stale. However, a one-night stand provides the inspiration needed to get his creative spark back. It also features Marisa Tomei and is directed by Rebecca Miller.

See images of Dinklage and Wood in The Toxic Avenger below.

See more First look at the kick-ass cast of @Legendary's “The Toxic Avenger.”

Check out the film on the festival circuit at @fantasticfest, @BeyondFest, and @SitgesFestival. #ToxicAvenger #TheToxicAvenger pic.twitter.com/VN2fh4fV2F — The Toxic Avenger Movie (@ToxicAvenger) September 20, 2023