See the first image of Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut ‘The Kitchen’









The first image has been released for The Kitchen, the directorial debut from Daniel Kaluuya, who has co-directed and co-written the upcoming dystopian drama with Kibwe Tavares and writer Joe Murtagh.

The story takes place in a disheartening future where the gap between the affluent and the deprived is unnervingly vast. Social housing has ceased to exist, replaced by The Kitchen: an unwavering community clinging to the place they’ve always called home.

In a shared statement, Kaluuya and Tavares unveiled their personal connections and aspirations for the project. “We both grew up in London, and The Kitchen is a love letter to our city. Premiering it on the closing night of BFI’s London Film Festival is a true honour.”

“Starting a decade ago as a workshop in a local barbershop, the film’s journey from script to screen has been a continued collaboration between us, and the community of cast and crew that came to make up our ‘Kitchen,’ including our two amazing leads Kane Robinson and Jedaiah Bannerman, whose performances anchor the heart of our story.”

Set to debut on 15th October, The Kitchen has been selected to close the festival. Following its festival premiere, the film will be released worldwide on Netflix. The film’s cast also features Hope Ikpoku Jr, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo, Cristale, and BackRoad Gee.

Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival’s director, stated: “This creation by the new directors is groundbreaking, redefining our understanding of contemporary UK cinema. It masterfully merges vital societal issues with a vibrancy that ensures an enthralling experience for the viewers.”

“We’re ecstatic to conclude our festival with this imaginative piece. Rooted in a prospective London, it’s a testament to the immense talent and the profound connection this team has with the city.”

In other news, Kaluuya is in talks to star in and produce a film based on Mattel’s purple dinosaur, Barney, following the monumental success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film for Warner Bros.

Set in a dystopian London and exploring themes of community, inequality, family, resilience, defiance and care, it premieres Sun 15 Oct at… pic.twitter.com/VCvsIQdk2s — BFI (@BFI) August 17, 2023