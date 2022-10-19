The very first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame









The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is where almost every musician wants to be inducted one day as their legendary status is cemented. Since starting in 1986, it has established itself as the most exclusive members club in rock ‘n’ roll, and the first year of inductees set a high benchmark.

Although the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has many detractors, largely because they feel it’s corporate and represents everything rock ‘n’ roll is supposed to rail against, the event is still wildly popular. For most artists, being accepted into the Hall of Fame is seen as an entry point to the top table and sits them alongside the all-time greats who have all previously been inducted.

Over the years, the annual event has witnessed a collection of historical moments, such as legendary bands reuniting and unlikely supergroups making one-off appearances. In the early days, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was more low-key, and in 1986, rather than taking place at a state-of-the-art arena, it was hosted inside a function room at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York.

Despite the humble surroundings, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame still managed to attract a series of rock ‘n’ roll’s most pioneering figures, who deserved a night of celebration in their name. Artists were eligible if they released their debut record 25 years before 1986 and were nominated by a series of industry figures.

In 1986, they started the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by paying tribute to the forefathers of the genre with James Brown, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, and The Everly Brothers being inducted.

In his emotional acceptance speech, James Brown said: “I see so many of my friends, it’s almost like the beginning of your whole life, we are all in the same family, brothers and sisters. No cousins, all brothers and sisters out there. I just want to say thank you and thank God for the fact we are all together. I see all our friends around the world, I’ve only got great things to say about them, and this is a great time in my life, so I want you all to keep holding whatever you’re holding for me.”

Initially, it was supposed to be a dinner where legendary figures came together for one night only and toasted a selection of icons. However, it descended into an evening more magical than anybody could have anticipated. The highlight was an ensemble jam featuring Berry, Lewis, Fats Domino, Billy Joel, Neil Young, Steve Winwood, John Fogerty, The Rolling Stones duo Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and Chubby Checker, who has history with the event.

The event laid the foundations for future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions, which have become increasingly more grandiose with each passing year. While many will argue the spirit of ’86 has dissipated, the inaugural Hall of Fame was a historic evening which provided an overdue commemoration to the forefathers of rock ‘n’ roll.

First Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees:

Chuck Berry

James Brown

Elvis Presley

Ray Charles

Sam Cooke

Little Richard

Fats Domino

Jerry Lee Lewis

Buddy Holly

The Everly Brothers