First glimpse of ‘Freud’s Last Session’ sees Anthony Hopkins as the famous neurologist

The film, which will soon wrap filming in Ireland, tells the story of Sigmund Freud (Hopkins) and C.S. Lewis (Goode), who both meet on the eve of WWII to debate the existence of God. Directed by Matt Brown, who helmed 2015’s The Man Who Knew Infinity, the film is based on the play of the same name and features a supporting cast that includes Jodi Balfour, Stephen Campbell Moore and Jeremy Northam.

Anthony Hopkins is also due to star in the Zack Snyder sci-fi flick Rebel Moon for Netflix later this year. Telling the story of a woman who seeks warriors from other planets to fight armies terrorising her community, the much-anticipated movie features a magnificent cast that sees Hopkins rub shoulders with the likes of Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and Jena Malone.

Freud’s Last Session isn’t the first time the famous founder of psychoanalysis has been depicted in cinema, with the likes of Viggo Mortensen, Montgomery Clift and Rod Loomis having previously played the real-life icon.

Take a look at the first image of Hopkins as Freud below.

