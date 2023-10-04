Watch the first full trailer for Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’









The first full-length trailer for Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s biopic of Priscilla Presley, wife of Elvis, has now been released. The film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, while Jacob Elordi plays Elvis Presley.

Priscilla is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, written by Presley and Sandra Harmon. The film has been distributed by A24 and first premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

Coppola’s film focuses on its titular subject and shows how she came to marry Elvis Presley after meeting him at a German U.S. Navy base in the late 1950s. It then goes on to show the strained relationship that eventually caused their divorce.

The trailer has been released with the song ‘How You Satisfy Me’, recorded in 1992 by the band Spectrum, playing over the top.

In our four-star review of Priscilla, Far Out wrote, “As is often the case with Coppola’s films, Priscilla once again puts forth the idea that wealth and aspiration will always play second fiddle to what human beings genuinely want (regardless of their levels of affluence).”

The review continued, “All Priscilla wanted was to be loved and cared for, to live her own life in partnership with her husband, and what she got was a drug-addicted, self-obsessed, cultural phenomenon – a phenomenon that she would never entirely be able to remove herself from.”

Watch the trailer for Priscilla below.