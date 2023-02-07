Who was the first British band to achieve a number one in the US? ￼









While The Beatles were the first British band to take America by storm, the Liverpudlians were not the first group from the United Kingdom to achieve a number one hit in the United States. Instead, that honour went to another collective 14 months before ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ topped the Billboard 100 and introduced The Beatles to America.

The Beatles were a critical force in improving relations between American audiences and British bands. Remarkably, it wasn’t until 1962 when a British artist first went to number one, a time when Mr Acker Bilk went to the top of the charts with his track, ‘Stranger On The Shore’. Some months later, a second British act topped the chart in the United States; this time, it was a band.

The Tornados were the first group to break history with their Joe Meek-produced single ‘Telstar’, a track which climbed to number one in December 1962. Unlike with The Beatles, the chart success in America for The Tornados didn’t lead to a career of longevity and full of hits, and sadly for them, ‘Telstar’ marked their sole number one triumph.

The band were created by Joe Meek as a vehicle to play his creations, and he was firmly the brains behind the operation. Musically, nobody can question Meek’s credentials. However, the late producer’s works will always be rightly overshadowed by the brutal murder of his landlady, Violet Shenton, and his subsequent suicide.

‘Telstar’ epitomises the magnificence of Meek’s progressive approach to pop music and continues to define his career. Before the track, the idea of using sci-fi as a source of influence for pop music seemed absurd, yet Meek’s innovative instincts changed the face of the contemporary musical landscape forever.

Meek believed music needed a specific identity, which led him to make a series of commercially regrettable decisions. When his friend, Brian Epstein, came to him after discovering The Beatles, Meek recommended he didn’t sign the group. The complicated figure also didn’t understand David Bowie, who he turned down the opportunity to produce.

“He most certainly had some kind of schizophrenic condition,” keyboardist Dave Adams, who played on ‘Telstar’, said in Songs in the Key of Z (via VICE). “You’d be talking to him one moment, then turn away and come back, and he was a completely different person. I always referred to his alter ego as ‘Robert Meek.’ ‘Robert’ was this bad person, and ‘Joe’ was this nice person.”

Throughout his short career, Meek was prolific and at the helm of 245 singles. Although not everything he touched turned to gold, 45 songs reached the top 50 of the chart in the United Kingdom, with four reaching the top spot. However, in the United States, ‘Telstar’ remains Meek’s only track to reach this height. However, it has placed him in the history books for eternity as the man behind the first British band to score a number-one hit in America.