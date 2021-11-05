Finn Wolfhard opens up about new 'Ghostbusters' film









Canadian actor and musician Finn Wolfhard is probably the most recognisable star of his generation, primarily known for his starring turn in the Netflix show Stranger Things which has become a phenomenon in every sense of the word. Wolfhard’s meteoric rise has convinced many that he is the next big thing in the acting world.

Currently, Wolfhard is working on a brand new project called Ghostbusters: Afterlife which is a sequel to the original films. The fourth addition to the growing legacy of the franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will take place 30 years after the timeframe of the second film when a family in small town Oklahoma have to solve a mystery to save the world.

In a recent interview, Wolfhard revealed: “I always listen to music on the way to set, and on the way back from set – that’s a routine that I have without realising it. If I have a scene that’s more energetic, I’ll listen to punk music to get me [in the zone], or music that’ll jack me up like loud rap or whatever. [On Ghostbusters], I was listening to a lot of singer-songwriter stuff like Wilco – very ‘take it easy’ music, so I felt that way going to set every day.”

He also stated that the original Ghostbusters film is an important part of his life. While recalling its impact, the actor said that it had a formative influence on him during his childhood and describes it as “a big movie” for him. “My dad would quote it all the time,” he said. “It was a huge part of growing up. Being in the new one doesn’t feel real, I still haven’t figured it out yet.”

When asked about the experience of working with Bill Murray, Wolfhard commented: “I was explaining to someone today that if I were to tell them my Bill Murray story, it sounds like a dream. I was sitting between Bill Murray and Annie Potts on the couch, talking about a music festival. If I were to say, ‘I had a dream last night where I was sitting there talking about this festival with Bill Murray’, you would believe that was a dream… I learned so much. It was pretty amazing.”

Wolfhard also gave valuable insights on the future of Stranger Things, claiming that the show’s creators are in a good position to build on the memorable developments that they have already facilitated: “The Duffer Brothers are at a point where, as the characters grow our audiences grows with them. That’s really nice and we can start to get a little more scary and kind of horror-related. There are a lot more gross things, for sure.”

After multiple disruptions due to the pandemic, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally set for a theatrical release on November 19 after its premiere in August. Watch the trailer for the latest Ghostbusters film below.