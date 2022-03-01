The final song Jimi Hendrix ever recorded









The last few months of Jimi Hendrix’s life were all centred around his work and spent the majority of his days creating magic in the studio. Hendrix was in the form of his life when he passed and his final recording came just a month before his death.

When money became no object to Hendrix, he commissioned a state of the art recording studio in the heart of Greenwich Village, and Electric Lady Studios was supposed to be his new home. Tragically, by the time it was finally built in 1970, he only got to spend ten weeks in the facility before his life was cruelly robbed from him. Although it was only a short frame of time that he spent there, Hendrix was firing off all cylinders during that period and was working at a prolific pace.

Hendrix’s long-time studio engineer, Eddie Kramer, who had worked with the virtuoso guitarist since Are You Experienced, later discussed those final studio sessions and remembered how he’d never seen the guitarist so focused on his work before.

“We had two closets full of Jimi Hendrix tapes, floor to ceiling, with all of the jams and stuff we had done,” Kramer recalled to Rolling Stone. “He would say, ‘Pull that take over there.’ Or ‘Go to this section, yeah, stop. That’s what we need.'” The sessions would start at 8pm, and they’d usually run long through the night before doing it all over again the following day. Kramer also noted how he’d noticed a “huge change” in Jimi, and his work had almost become an obsession.

He continued: “In the past, we would call for sessions at the Record Plant for seven, and he wouldn’t come until midnight, because he was jamming somewhere. At Electric Lady, we’d call a session for seven, and he was often there early. And if he saw a lady standing in the control room, he would get her a chair. The guy was so polite – and proud of the place.”

However, his time in the studio was cut short after his booking agent scheduled dates for him across Europe, and Hendrix’s plans to work on the album were shelved.

The final session took place on August 22nd, with Hendrix cutting a demo for ‘Belly Button Window’. However, he wasn’t due to fly to London for five more days and returned to Electric Lady to lay down the instrumental track ‘Slow Blues’. Although this date is questioned, as the liner notes state, it was, in fact, recorded on August 20th.

For many decades, the song wasn’t heard by the public until the compilation, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, was released in 2000 with ‘Slow Blues’ closing out the box-set. It’s a raw recording, and it’s clearly of an impromptu nature, but, still manages to mesmerise.

Less than a month later, he tragically passed away shortly after his heroic headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival, and ‘Slow Blues’ represents the final time Hendrix ever stepped foot in a recording studio.