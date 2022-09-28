‘Final Destination 6’ directors secured the job by faking their own death









Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who will be directing Final Destination 6, landed the gig after faking their own death during an elaborate prank.

The pair have been tasked with bringing the franchise back to cultural relevancy, and to do so, they’ll be working alongside Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor, who will be acting as producers on the sixth instalment of the Final Destination series.

Lipovsky and Stein decided to play a stunt during an interview for the role over Zoom, which was described by The Hollywood Reporter as “the Zoom call to end all Zoom calls”. Reportedly, they took the call with a burning fireplace behind them, and once the meeting had concluded, the mantel started to burn until they extinguished the flames.

They were left shocked after hearing a creak following a ceiling fan falling off the roof which decapitated a filmmaker. It wasn’t until this moment that they started to see through the prank and breathed a sigh of relief. “The bit, using a combination of prerecorded footage and visual effects, had transitioned seamlessly and showed their unabashed enthusiasm. It was, to all involved, the cherry on top,” the report reads.

The mischievous pair made their first feature film in 2018 with Freaks which starred Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern. Their next project follows the most recent instalment in the Final Destination, which was made back in 2011.

It was reported that two sequels were set to be released if Final Destination 5 became a commercial success. However, despite the film scoring big at the box office, news about new projects didn’t surface until the announcement of the sixth film in 2019. Spiderman director Jon Watt was previously rumoured to direct the forthcoming instalment.