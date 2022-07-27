The film Jamie Lee Curtis regrets making









Jamie Lee Curtis will forever be associated with the Halloween franchise. Still, she’s not immensely proud of the entire series of films, and if the actor could turn back time, Curtis would not have appeared in one instalment of the franchise.

Curtis appeared in the first film of the franchise in 1978, and it was the very first movie on her C.V. For that alone, the actor has always been grateful to Halloween for making her what she is today, even though she absolutely detests the genre. However, Curtis has an emotional connection to the series of films which overshadows her problem with horror movies.

After appearing in Halloween III in 1981, Curtis went down a different route with her career and didn’t rapper in the franchise until 1998’s Halloween’s H20: 20 Years Later. The magic wasn’t there on set like in the early films, and Curtis greatly regretted her decision to return.

A lot had changed since the 1978 film and it gave Curtis her first glimpse into Hollywood. For a start, John Carpenter wasn’t attached to the project, and neither was Debra Hill. The duo were responsible for putting the authenticity into the project, and without their input, it became another horror franchise.

In 2018, Curtis told Entertainment Weekly that it was actually her idea to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original. However, it quickly became clear to Curtis that it wouldn’t be a fitting tribute to the 1978 movie, and she should have backed out. She recalled: “When Halloween was, like, 19 years old, I remember calling John and Debra and we had lunch. I said to them, ‘Guys, the movie’s going to be 20 years old next year, and we’re all still doing the job 20 years later.’ I said to them, ‘Why don’t we revisit it?’.”

Curtis continued: “Now, to this day, I regret that I didn’t say to everyone, ‘If Debra Hill’s not the one producing this movie, I’m not doing it.’ But what ended up happening was, she wasn’t part of it, John wasn’t part of it, and I was still part of it, and it was a machine going down the road.”

She added: “If you see that movie, it’s not a great movie, it’s a good movie, and that emotional intent is in the movie. But it was never what I hoped it would be for all these reasons that ended up being things that were out of my control.”

As Curtis points out, Halloween: H20 is far from a disaster, but it’s not a masterpiece either. Her performance in the film was widely praised, and it was also a hit at the box offices, but, deep down, she knew it was only a Halloween film by name rather than by nature.