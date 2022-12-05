The film James Wan called "pure cinema at its finest"









James Wan is primarily known for his work in horror; he is, after all, the iconic Saw franchise’s co-creator and the mastermind behind the recently highly-lauded Insidious and The Conjuring. Wan is simply one of the most respected names in contemporary horror.

However, Wan wouldn’t be anywhere if not for his collaborations with his longtime writing partner Leigh Whannell. The two Australians are good friends and have worked together on several Saw films and all Insidious releases. The duo comprise one of the most productive horror partnerships in recent times.

Both Wan and Whannell once discussed their favourite horror films, and Wan brought attention to Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. He said, “[It’s] a brilliantly crafted movie that is pure cinema at its finest. Right up there with Spielberg’s Duel as one of my all-time favourite movies. This film has scarred me for life, and I’m terrified of the ocean because of it” (via MovieMaker).

Jaws is not necessarily the first film we think of when we bring horror movies to our minds. However, the film is (or at least was) undeniably terrifying, not necessarily for what we see on screen but for what we don’t see. What lurks beneath the water’s surface is what truly strikes terror into our hearts.

Leigh Whannell said of the film, “Some may argue that this is not a horror film at all – that it’s an ‘adventure’ film. I say no. This is a classic monster movie, and the monster movie sub-genre falls firmly under the umbrella of the horror genre.” However, he admitted, “As I get older, this film is not as scary as it was to me when I was a kid.”

Remembering the first time he ever watched the film, Whannell added, “I could not sleep with my legs under my blanket at night for fear that Jaws would somehow swim up and bite them off (I was a strange child). Hell, I could barely take a bath.”

That’s enough to consider whatever caused that fear an actual horror experience. Whannell concluded, “That is a psychological impact. Today [the film] is merely a masterpiece that I can watch over and over without ever getting bored. It is my favourite film of all time, and it deserves a place on the horror mantel.” We can’t ask for more justification than that.

