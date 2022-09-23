‘FIFA 23’ soundtrack to feature Gorillaz, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more









EA Sports has just revealed the full soundtrack for the much-anticipated FIFA 23, which will feature songs from Pheonix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Gorillaz. The new instalment of the beloved FIFA series is slated for release on September 30th and will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One.

The new soundtrack will feature over 100 tracks by “a range of global hitmakers”, not to mention a fair few “rising stars”. The artfully curated soundtrack will include music from 34 countries in total. Speaking about the new collection, Raphaella Lima, Global Music Marketing Director at EA, said: “This year’s soundtrack demonstrates the breadth of the world’s love for the game, capturing sounds from all sides of the globe.”

Lima added: “We wanted to emphasise the importance of our global football community through music and we’re excited to partner with this incredible group of artists to provide the songs and anthems for the most expansive FIFA ever.”

The official FIFA soundtrack has always been one of the game’s biggest draws. Discussing the impact of the franchise’s focus on music, EA’s president of music Steve Schnur said he was “proud” to see people engaging with the songs featured in the soundtrack. “A friend of mine who lives in London says that all of his friends continually argue over the best football songs in the pub,” he told NME, “and they’d be by bands from 2003, 2006 and so on.”

He continued: “[FIFA] has become the ownership of what football means to them, musically-speaking. We used to say that we’re following culture. [Now] we’re creating culture and, dare I say, we are culture.” Schnur also revealed that Kasabian’s 2004 hit ‘Club Foot’ remains his all-time favourite FIFA song.

This next instalment will be EA’s final football title to feature FIFA branding due to a dispute between the two parties. FIFA 23 will feature an improved match-day experience, real-world managers and, notably, women’s club football. Check out the soundtrack below.