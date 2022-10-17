FIDLAR unveil new single 'Sand On The Beach'









FIDLAR - 'Sand On The Beach' 4

There was a time when no festival lineup was complete without FIDLAR. The trashy California quartet perfected a blend of highly melodic, gloriously self-destructive West Coast punk that made them kings of the scene. Then, quite suddenly, they disappeared. Now, after three years of radio silence, FIDLAR are back, and they’ve bought their new single, ‘Sand On The Beach’, with them.

Fidlar’s last album, Almost Free, came out back in 2019. Already, there was a sense that the band’s live-fast lifestyle was catching up with them. Then, in late August, the band released an incredibly refreshing comeback single ‘FSU’, giving fan’s an early taste of what to expect from their first album in three years.

‘Sand On The Beach’ is everything we wanted from a FIDLAR comeback. In fact, It’s everything Blink 182 fans wanted from ‘Edging’, too. The video is – I think it’s fair to say – an utter masterpiece. A spoof of the 90210-esque LA soap, it sees Caz Carper multi-role themselves deeper and deeper into an incredibly hammy teen saga.

Discussing their new album in a recent press release, FIDLAR (Fuck it dog, life’s a risk) said: “New FIDLAR is leaning into the extremes. Loud, louder, loud. Three chords and the truth. Catchy and obnoxious. Lyrics are very thought mouth. It’s speaking to the FIDIOTS of the world.”

‘Sand On The Beach’ sees FIDLAR at their most unashamed since their 2013 self-titled debut. You can check out the brilliant music video below.