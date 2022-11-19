FIDLAR share new song 'Taste the Money'









FIDLAR - 'Taste the Money' 1.7

California skate punks FIDLAR have returned with a brand new single, the aggressive and blaring ‘Taste the Money’.

“Psychedelic Therapy” is a pretty unique topic from a band that is historically redundant. Looking to cure boredom, laziness, or whatever else afflicts the members at any given point, FIDLAR decided that a good old-fashioned trip is what’s needed to kick those gnarly blues. As the song lays out, it’s not exactly a successful venture. But just don’t take my word for it.

“This song is about trying to do DIY psychedelic therapy,” the band explain in a statement that accompanies the new single’s press release. “It did not work.”

The new track comes as a taster for the band’s as-of-yet untitled EP set for a 2023 release. FIDLAR haven’t released an album proper since before the pandemic, and it doesn’t appear another full-length is ahead of them any time soon. Then again, if the band’s new work sounds anything like their last album, 2019’s Almost Free, then maybe it’s time to permanently shelve the long plays.

Listen, if you’re a fan of FIDLAR, then you’ll live ‘Taste the Money’. Simple as that. If you’re not, there’s nothing here that could even remotely turn you on. It’s most of the stupidest parts of punk without any of the interesting twists and turns. That at least gives FIDLAR a unique identity, something that’s worth its weight in gold when most bands can’t rise above anonymity. But settling for mediocrity is just sad, and ‘Taste the Money’ is mediocrity plugged into a fuzz box.

Check out the video for ‘Taste the Money’ down below.