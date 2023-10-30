Exploring the feud between Courtney Love and Brad Pitt









Hollywood icon Brad Pitt has a body of work that is full of endless famous gems, ranging from Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys to Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. However, even among those critically acclaimed works, very few can match the cultural impact that his role in David Fincher’s Fight Club had. Solidifying his status as one of the most renowned movie stars in the world, the 1999 psychological thriller is still a central part of his legacy.

While Fight Club is now regarded as one of the definitive films of the decade, its production was marked by a feud between Hole singer Courtney Love and Pitt. During an appearance on Marc Maron’s podcast, the musician revealed that she was initially considered for the role of Marla Singer (which eventually went to Helena Bonham Carter). However, Pitt allegedly got Love fired from the production because of an intense disagreement.

In a social media post following the release of the podcast episode, Love doubled down on the allegations and insisted that Pitt was responsible for her exit from Fight Club. While detailing the incident, Love prefaced her account by stating that she does not have any lingering resentment about it. The musician began: “I am not here 22 years later bitching about losing a part playing someone’s side piece in a movie.”

Pointing out that Pitt teamed up with Gus Van Sant to get the rights for a Kurt Cobain biopic, Love wrote: “On the podcast, I recount the day Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my shit on them, and by 7pm, I was fired from Fight Club. Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret that I was fine keeping. It’s a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles than that. Who cares? The point is Brad kept on stalking me about Kurt.”

The musician also referenced Angelina Jolie’s physical abuse allegations against Pitt: “I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt – unless I said it in public. I don’t want Brad to be pissed off at me and become his resentment. I want him to do better. I’m not into assault. C’mon, brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly. If he’s mad at me, that’s his problem. I enjoy him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer.”

According to Love, Pitt approached Love again in 2020 to discuss a potential project, but their feud intensified when she turned him down once again. Underlining the abuse allegations made by Jolie, Love’s claims were meant to demonstrate a pattern of problematic behaviour exhibited by Pitt in his personal and professional life. Despite the attention on social media, the actor did not respond to Love’s statements.

Check out the archived version of the post below.