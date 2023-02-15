Feist announces brand new album alongside three new tracks









Canadian singer-songwriter Feist has returned with three new tracks. ‘Hiding Out in the Open’, ‘In Lightning’, and ‘Love Who We Are Meant To’ come six years after her last solo release, 2017’s Pleasure. As if that wasn’t enough, she’s got a brand new album on the way. Multitudes arrives on April 17th via Interscope.

On Valentine’s Day, Feist debuted the new tracks during her “mini-concert” live stream. The concert is the latest in a long line of intimate performances in which the singer premieres new music in a special in-the-round setup.

Feist came up with the performance series towards the end of the lockdown. The idea was to bring people together as the world emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic. During one particularly memorable concert, Feist sang along to an electrical hum in the basement venue, crafting a brand-new track on the fly.

In a recent press statement, Feist explained that most of the upcoming album was written on the road. “The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone,” she began. “We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us. It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured—like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject—were all of a sudden thrust into the light”.

She continued: “And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth”.

Back in September 2022, Feist dropped out of Arcade Fire’s tour after Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct. She opened the group’s first two concerts before pulling out and donating her fee from the Irish shows to Women’s Aid Dublin.

Butler has claimed that all of the alleged interactions were entirely consensual. In a press statement released after she left the tour, Feist wrote a full-length essay explaining her unique predicament. “It can be a lonely road to make sense of ill-treatment,” she said. “I can’t solve that by quitting, and I can’t solve it by staying. But I can’t continue.”

You can listen to ‘Hiding Out In The Open’ below.