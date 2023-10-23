Feeder announce details of new double album ‘Black / Red’









Welsh rockers Feeder have announced details of their new double album Black / Red, set for release in 2024.

The forthcoming double LP will arrive on April 5th and promises to follow on from where their last album Torpedo finished. The upcoming release includes 18 tracks, and to tease Black / Red, Feeder have shared new singles ‘Playing With Fire’ and ‘ELF’.

Feeder say the tracks across the double LP contain the same “open space, freedom and possibility” that they injected into Torpedo, which charted at number five in the United Kingdom.

Frontman Grant Nicholas said of the ambitious project: “I really wanted the album to be split in two parts for the listener, CD1 and CD2, black and red rather than be one long player, almost like a musical production with an interval.”

Nicholas continued: “Making it was a very creative time for me as a writer and a real labour of love. Making the ‘Black’/’Red’ album for me personally was a musical pilgrimage and I feel the end result is undeniable Feeder.”

In addition to announcing their new double album, Feeder have revealed plans to hit the road in 2024 for an extensive tour of the United Kingdom. The run of dates will begin in Cambridge on March 2nd before stopping in cities including York, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff, Oxford, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham and Glasgow. The tour concludes with a performance at The Roundhouse in London on March 28th.

Listen to ‘Playing With Fire’ and ‘ELF’ below.