Fat White Family are publishing a new book







In exciting news for fans, it has been announced that a new book about Fat White Family is on the way. The publisher, White Rabbit Books, shared the news on their social media channels, writing: “Announcing Ten Thousand Apologies, Fat White Family and the Miracle of Failure by Adelle Stripe and Lias Saoudi.”

The publisher has described the forthcoming book as a “sordid and thrilling story of the country’s most notorious cult band. Not for the fainthearted.” The title is set for release in February.

This is not the first book to emerge from the interrogative world of Fat White Family. Back in May, the band’s frontman Lias Saoudi shared that he was working on a sex therapy book. In a recent interview, the band spoke with friend and collaborator Raf Rundell about their various future projects. As Saoudi described, the Covid-19 pandemic catalysed a variety of extra-curricular ventures. “I’m working on a deadline for a piece of writing at the moment. I’ve ventured off into the literary sphere,” the frontman began.

“Basically the whole of the last ten years, it wasn’t an accident, it was consciously lowering the bar, lowering expectations to a chronic level of dismay, and then even an average couple of paragraphs will seem slightly impressive.” Saoudi then went on to describe the book as a work of ‘”sex therapy,” adding, “It’s part manual, part confessional, but that’s all I can say about it now. It’s a handbook. A handbook confessional!”

The pandemic has certainly proved to be quite the shock to the system for the Fat Whites. Although Saoudi has denied it many times, countless fans were surprised to see the singer crop up in a Hyundai commercial that aired during the lockdown.

Earlier in the month, Fat White Family took to the stage for the first time since the pandemic began, with a socially distanced show held at The Lexington in London.

Comments