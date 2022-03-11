Far Out joins Tramlines 'Apply to Play' competition









Here at Far Out we aim to champion the best in emerging music, so we’re thrilled to team up with Sheffield’s Tramlines festival to help out judging applicants who apply to be part of their ongoing ‘Apply to Play’ scheme.

The exciting initiative “offers new and undiscovered bands and artists the chance to play at Sheffield’s biggest music festival as Tramlines continues its support of grassroots music talent.” And what’s more, the performance slots will even result in a handy payday.

Taking place at Hillsborough Park this July from Friday 22nd –Sunday 24th, ‘Apply to Play’ is an annual call-out. There are slots available to play across a variety of stages. With no genre or set-up out of the question, ‘Apply to Play’ is open to anyone who believes they have what it takes to entertain the music-loving crowd at Tramlines.

If you’re lucky enough to be selected then you’ll be playing alongside the likes of Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness, Jade Bird, James, Sigrid, Becky Hill, The Vaccines, Self Esteem and a slew of other amazing emerging and esteemed acts.

The festival’s director, Timm Cleasby announced: “Discovering new artists has always been at the heart of Tramlines. Walking round the festival and hearing a new sound that just grabs you like when I first heard the angelic voices, Before Breakfast in 2019 is fantastic. It’s great to see August Charles who played through ‘Apply to Play’ in 2021, booked for this year. We love championing new bands, and I can’t wait to find my new favourite artist for 2022.”

The deadline for applications is April 14th and winners will be notified shortly after on May 27th so arrangements can be made ahead of the festival between July 22nd and 24th.

With the likes of the Blossoms helping to establish their name via the scheme, it is well worth applying for any acts looking to launch themselves. As 2021 winner Rumbi Tauro confirms: “Being a part of Tramlines was honestly an incredible experience. I got a chance to network with other artists/bands throughout the day, a BBC Radio Sheffield Live interview and a chance to see the logistics of what it’s like performing at a festival.”

Continuing: “Meeting Mahalia after her set was incredible. She took the time to share some words of wisdom and encouragement that truly inspired me. I really recommend applying because opportunities like ‘Apply to Play’ can open so many doors and give you a real chance to build relationships with industry people.”

To apply to be part of the initiative, simply click here and follow the instructions. Good luck, we’ll see you there.

(Credit: Tramlines)