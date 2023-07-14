Far Out Facts: Everything you need to know about Martin Scorsese









For some time now, we’ve known that Martin Scorsese is an absolutely legendary icon of the entertainment world. Since beginning his film career in the late 1960s, the New York-born filmmaker has delivered quality cinematic moment after quality cinematic moment, immortalising himself in the canon of the film greats.

After the initial success of his breakout film, 1973’s Mean Streets, Scorsese went on to explore his Italian-American identity in a number of his features, such as Goodfellas, Raging Bull and The Irishman, films which also looked deeper into the worlds of masculinity and criminal enterprises.

Throughout Scorsese’s career, we’ve seen him employ his trademark style, comprised of freeze frames, slow motion sequences and an excessive (sometimes criticised) use of violence, all of which have made each of his films more memorable than the last, containing some of the best moments of cinema ever committed to film.

This introduction only serves as a mere flash in the pan when it comes to the director, so we’re taking a deeper dive into his career and life to give you all the must-know information. It’s going to be an inquiry into his faith and his professionalism, so without further ado, let’s get into it.

What was Martin Scorsese’s first film?

Martin Scorsese arrived on the feature-length film scene in 1967, shortly after he got out of university. He wrote and directed Who’s That Knocking at My Door, which had originally been titled I Call First. It stars Harvey Keitel and Zina Bethune and toys with many of the themes that we’d find in Scorsese’s later works.

The film focuses on a young Italian-American by the name of J.R. (played by Keitel) who is faced with accepting a dark secret told to him by his girlfriend. There’s a level of Catholic guilt in the movie that would also play a part in Scorsese’s Mean Streets, and the film serves as a brilliant introduction as to what would come next.

What films has Martin Scorsese directed?

So far, Martin Scorsese has directed 27 feature movies, beginning with his first, 1967’s Who’s That Knocking at My Door and going right up to the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. Amongst Scorsese’s films are some of the widely-considered greatest movies of all time in a wide range of genres.

They include Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Casino, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street. Scorsese has also directed 17 documentaries, including The Last Waltz, American Boy and No Direction Home, and seven short films. Quite simply, Scorsese has worked tirelessly since his arrival on the cinema scene in the 1970s, so don’t be surprised to find more movies in his filmography in the near future.

Does Martin Scorsese write his movies?

More often than not, Martin Scorsese does not necessarily write the films he directs. However, that’s not to say that he hasn’t either written or co-written any of them. He wrote his first movie, Who’s That Knocking at My Door, and his breakthrough, Mean Streets, but then either directed other writer’s screenplays or served as an uncredited writer up until Goodfellas in 1990.

From there, Scorsese has written Casino, The Age of Innocence, Silence and Killers of the Flower Moon. Scorsese is also known for his frequent collaborations with the writer Paul Schrader, who wrote Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ and Bringing Out the Dead. So Scorsese writes some of his movies, but not all.

Has Martin Scorsese ever acted?

When one thinks of Martin Scorsese, one immediately thinks of him directing a work of cinema. However, it’s true that Scorsese has also lent his acting talents to many films and TV shows over the years, even if they’ve mostly been cameos, voiceovers and bit parts, often in his own movies.

Scorsese has played a puffer fish loan shark in Shark Tale, a TV executive in Robert Redford’s Quiz Show, has a cameo as a dogwalker/pool player in The Colour of Money, plays a wealthy landowner in Gangs of New York, a phone client in The Wolf of Wall Street and a director (fitting) in The King of Comedy, amongst many other brief roles.

Has Martin Scorsese ever won an Oscar?

Given Martin Scorsese’s stature as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, we might expect his trophy cabinet to be absolutely littered with Academy Award after Academy Award. However, the truth is that he’s actually only ever been awarded one – ‘Best Director’ for his 2006 crime film The Departed, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg and Jack Nicholson.

Scorsese can consider himself to be slightly unfortunate to only have one shiny Oscar figurine at home especially seeing as he’s been nominated on several occasions, including ‘Best Director’ for Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street, several of which were also considered for ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’.

Does Martin Scorsese shoot on film?

For the most part, Martin Scorsese shot his movies on film stock. While this naturally occurred throughout the earlier part of his career – before digital cameras were invented – he’s also remained loyal to the old-fashioned way of shooting a movie, which is often why they look so damn good and realistic.

After all, Scorsese set up the Film Foundation in the 1990s, championing the format. However, at points, he’s had to concede to digital production techniques. Hugo is an entirely 3D movie, so it had to be shot digitally, as did a few scenes in Silence. The green screen moments of The Wolf of Wall Street? You guessed it: digital. But the for the majority of his work, Scorsese is a film man through and through.

Is Martin Scorsese a Catholic?

The undoubted answer to this question is that, yes, Martin Scorsese is most certainly a catholic. Born to an Italian-American family in Queens, New York, before moving to Little Italy in Manhattan, Scorsese was raised in a largely Catholic environment, which would go on to influence the narratives and themes of many of his films.

In Mean Streets, there is certainly a air of Catholic guilt present, a reckoning that is also evident in Raging Bull, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Irishman. His movie Silence also told of Jesuit missionaries in Edo-era Japan. Scorsese previously referred to himself as a “lapsed Catholic” but a Catholic nonetheless. “There’s no way out of it,” he said.

Did Martin Scorsese go to film school?

Given Martin Scorsese’s talents as a director, we might think that he would have attended film school to learn the tricks of his trade. And those curious enough to inquire about this line of reasoning will be delighted to find that the director did indeed go to film school in his first steps towards his present-day success.

Scorsese attended New York University’s School of Film in the mid-1960s to get his first taste of what the rest of his life would look like. He obtained degrees in film communications, first a BA in 1964 and then an MA in 1966. It was during his time at NYU that he made his first short films, including What’s a Nice Girl like You Doing in a Place like This? and The Big Shave.

How much is Martin Scorsese worth?

Now we’ve got through the most important questions surrounding the life and work of Martin Scorsese; it’s time to get into the really important stuff. In this age of financial obsession, many of our beloved fellow humans are desperate to know just how much Martin Scorsese is worth.

He’s made big hitter after big hitter, so he must be worth a few quid, right? Unfortunately, lest we admit to the powers of financial hacking and interrogation, we’re stumped as to just how much cash and assets Scorsese is associated with, but a rough estimate places the director to have a net worth of around $200 million.

Where does Martin Scorsese live?

For the more stalking-type fans of Martin Scorsese, a wonderful facet of information to obtain would be to find out where the cinema icon lives, particularly if they’re fans of The King of Comedy. We might not believe that the exact address of Scorsese’s home is not immediately available through a quick internet search, the like of which has mostly likely brought you to this very page.

However, we can get pretty damn close to finding Scorsese’s most frequent location, rather worryingly. A lover of New York, he hasn’t found it in him to leave the city just yet and resides at 121 E 64 St on the Upper East Side, New York City. If you do go to knock on the director’s door, just don’t tell him we told you where it is. Please.