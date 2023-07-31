Far Out Facts: Everything you need to know about Kurt Cobain









The legendary musician Kurt Cobain was best known for being the lead vocalist and guitarist of rock band Nirvana, along with Krist Novoselic on bass and, later, Dave Grohl on drums.

The band became significant in the 1990s alternative rock scene, leading the grunge movement that originated in Seattle – contributed by Cobain’s singing style, songwriting ability, and authentic emotion that he put into his performances.

Their breakthrough album, Nevermind, with hits like ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, ‘Come As You Are’, ‘Lithium’, and ‘Something In The Way’, catapulted grunge to a dominant genre in the music industry while establishing the band as major players.

Cobain’s songwriting often delved into dark themes, including personal struggles, emotions, and social issues, which connected with an entire generation of music lovers and made him stand out as one of the most authentic artists of the time. Cobain was often outspoken about things he disagreed with, like misogyny and homophobia – a common theme in songs by big musicians at the time – and made a conscious effort not to include this in his art.

Despite Cobain’s massive success, however, he struggled severely with depression and anxiety, along with the pressures of fame and addiction, and, at the age of 27, tragically died by suicide on April 5th, 1994. But his legacy lives on, and he is remembered as one of the most talented and influential musicians of all time, leaving behind a legacy of powerful music that continues to resonate with people across the globe.

With that, we’ve collated all of your top searched questions and answered them here so that you don’t have to trawl the internet to find answers.

Everything you need to know about Kurt Cobain:

Who was Kurt Cobain?

Born on February 20th, 1967, in Aberdeen, Washington, Cobain was an American musician and songwriter who became a cultural icon as the frontman of the influential rock band Nirvana.

As a teenager, Cobain showed a passion for music and began playing guitar and singing in various bands. In 1987, he formed Nirvana with bassist Krist Novoselic, and the band later added drummer Dave Grohl. Nirvana’s music blended punk, hard rock, and alternative rock and became a major force in the emerging Seattle grunge scene.

Nirvana’s music was a fusion of punk, hard rock, and alternative rock, and their sound helped define the grunge genre. They gained significant popularity in the early 1990s with the release of their second studio album, Nevermind, which brought mainstream attention to both the band and the grunge scene in Seattle, Washington.

Their following albums, In Utero and the compilation Incesticide, further solidified Nirvana’s reputation as a groundbreaking and influential band. Cobain’s emotionally charged and introspective songwriting, combined with the band’s raw and energetic performances, connected with a generation of listeners, making Nirvana a symbol of the 1990s alternative music movement.

How did Kurt Cobain die?

Cobain died by suicide on April 5th, 1994, with the official cause of death ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Cobain’s death came after a long struggle with depression, chronic health issues, and drug addiction. He had a history of mental health problems, and his battle with substance abuse was well-documented. Cobain’s struggles were evident in his music and public statements, and he had unfortunately attempted suicide before.

The news of Cobain’s death shocked the music world and his fans, marking Nirvana’s end. His death profoundly impacted the music community, and he remains a celebrated and revered figure in the history of rock music.

Kurt Cobain (Credits: Far Out / Alamy)

How old was Kurt Cobain when he died?

Cobain’s tragic passing at the young age of 27 also placed him in what some commentators have dubbed the so-called “27 Club”, a group of prominent musicians who all died at the same age. The people to have died at this age have become a subject of fascination and speculation among fans and the media, often linked to the idea of the “rock and roll lifestyle” and the darker aspects of fame and creativity.

Along with Cobain, those who also died at the age of 27 include the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, and Amy Winehouse.

Why did Kurt Cobain kill himself?

Cobain’s decision to take his own life is complex and can’t necessarily be attributed to a single cause. Cobain struggled with various personal issues, including mental health problems, chronic pain, and drug addiction, which likely contributed to his state of mind leading up to his suicide.

He also faced intense pressure and scrutiny from the media and the music industry, which added to his emotional burden. The demands of fame, combined with personal struggles and the challenges of dealing with addiction, may have exacerbated his feelings of hopelessness.

Additionally, Cobain suffered from significant health issues, particularly with his stomach, which caused him constant pain and discomfort. His addiction to drugs, including heroin, was a means of self-medication to cope with the physical and emotional pain he was experiencing.

How tall was Kurt Cobain?

Cobain’s height was reported to be around 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall. His fellow band members, however, are a little taller, with Dave Grohl standing at 6 feet (183 cm) tall and Krist Novoselic being the tallest member at 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) tall.

Kurt Cobain (Credits: Far Out / Alamy)

What guitars did Kurt Cobain play?

Cobain’s guitar choices were instrumental in shaping Nirvana’s signature sound. He often used the guitars to achieve a raw, gritty, and aggressive tone, which became a defining characteristic of the grunge music movement.

Some notable guitars he used include the Fender Mustang, Fender Jaguar, Fender Stratocaster, Martin D-18E, Univox Hi-Flier, and Gibson SG. One of his most iconic guitars was the Mustang, which he heavily modified with a painted body and often featured the words ‘Meat Puppets’ and ‘L.A. Punk Rules’ in reference to bands he admired.

The Jaguar was also one that he used extensively during live performances and recordings, while the Martin D-18E was the acoustic-electric guitar he played during Nirvana’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance. It became one of his most famous guitars due to the significance of that performance.

Could Kurt Cobain read music?

Cobain actually had limited formal music education and did not read sheet music in the traditional sense. He was primarily self-taught on the guitar and had a unique playing style that relied heavily on ear training and experimentation. Cobain’s approach to music was largely intuitive, and he often played by ear, relying on his instincts and feelings rather than formal musical notation.

Despite not reading sheet music, Cobain had a keen ear for melody and an innate ability to create memorable and impactful compositions. There are a lot of largely influential musicians who are famously unable to read sheet music, including Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, and Freddie Mercury.

How did Dave Grohl meet Kurt Cobain?

Prior to Nirvana, Dave Grohl was the drummer for Washington, DC-based band Scream. In 1990, Scream disbanded, and Grohl found himself without a band. A mutual friend of Grohl and Cobain, Buzz Osborne, who was a member of the band Melvins, introduced the two musicians. Osborne suggested to Cobain that Grohl would be an excellent fit as Nirvana’s new drummer.

Impressed with Grohl’s drumming skills and energy, Cobain invited him to join Nirvana. Grohl agreed, and he officially became Nirvana’s drummer in September 1990. Grohl’s addition to the band marked a significant turning point for Nirvana with the release of Nevermind, and his contributions as a drummer helped solidify the band’s distinctive sound.

Nirvana (Credit: Alamy)

Was Kurt Cobain a baritone?

Cobain’s vocal range was often described as that of a tenor. While he could sing in a higher register, he was known for his signature raspy and emotive voice, which is typical of a tenor singing style.

His style complimented the subject matter of his lyrics, which often delved into themes of pain, alienation, and the complexities of human existence. In addition to exploring personal themes, Cobain’s lyrics also touched on broader social issues, including consumerism and the state of society. He was not afraid to challenge societal norms and express his discontent with the world around him.

Perhaps most importantly, Cobain’s lyrics were open to interpretation, allowing listeners to find their own meaning and relate to the songs in their own way.

Did Kurt Cobain play left-handed?

Yes, Cobain was left-handed, and he played the guitar in a left-handed orientation. This means that he strummed with his left hand and fretted the strings with his right hand.

As a left-handed guitarist, Cobain had to either restring right-handed guitars or use specially made left-handed guitars, as most guitars are designed for right-handed players.