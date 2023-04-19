Far Out Facts: Everything you need to know about Paul McCartney









The Beatles undoubtedly changed the world. How many artists in history can you say that about? It’s a mighty for a Norfolk-handful of working-class lads from Liverpool. Since then, Paul McCartney has continued to blaze a trail of booming liberation. Now in his eighth decade, ‘Macca’ shows no signs of slowing down.

In 1967, 200 million people saw The Beatles play ‘All You Need is Love’ via a ground-breaking satellite link-up. At the time, that wasn’t far from one in 16 people on the entire planet receiving a message of unified peace in one fell swoop of sonic beauty. Capturing such an audience was an untold feat in human history, and amid tempestuous times, the ‘Fab Four’ broke through clouds of uncertainty with an assegai of hope and exultation that basked blue skies and Godspeed over a flowery movement we are still positively reeling from to this day.

Now, McCartney still asserts: “I still believe that love is all you need. I don’t know a better message than that.”That is not only a symbol of the sanguine philosophy he continued to share with the world, but also a sign of his humility despite the rigours of unprecedented fame that he has faced over the years. This has made him an unfaltering king in the eyes of many, and he continues to enamour new generations with his continued zen artistry.

The myriad of Google searches about them proves that. So, with that in mind, we’ve curated the data and found out what you – the mad general public – want to know about the great man. Below, we’ll be answering the most searched questions regarding Paul McCartney; from the pertinent big topics to the utterly tedious headscratchers asked by people who really ought to get out more, this is everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Paul McCartney.

Everything you need to know about Paul McCartney:

Who is Paul McCartney?

This is a Google search that boggles the mind. Perhaps, it also depresses the mind just a little, because it implies that we are now of an age where there is a generation of youngsters who don’t know ‘Macca’ making the rest of us feel just a little more grey and wrinkled.

Sir Paul McCartney is a founding member of The Beatles, the biggest band in history. Alongside John Lennon, McCartney operated as the chief songwriter for the band while also primarily playing bass guitar. Following the disbandment of The Beatles in 1970, McCartney continued to make music both as a solo musician and in his other band, Wings.

Aside from music, McCartney has also directed a film, released books and children’s novels, and been an activist and charitable figure for a variety of different causes. And if that doesn’t give you the measure of his output, it is perhaps pertinent to say that he is considered one of the biggest pop musicians in history, and by many, he is considered the best.

How old is Paul McCartney?

Paul McCartney was born on June 18th, 1942. However, as his late friend Lennon once wrote: “Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” And while that proto-Instagram quote might be cheesy, McCartney certainly does more than most to prove that age is just a number. On June 25th, 2022, at the age of 80, ‘Macca’ energetically treated fans to a whopping three-hour set at Glastonbury—so, we’re not dealing with your average geriatric here.

How much is Paul McCartney worth?

Why people think that Google can accurately offer this sensitive information is anyone’s guess. Alas, you asked so we will do our best to answer. Over the years, McCartney has sold over 700 million albums with The Beatles, Wings, and his solo output. Alongside other successful business ventures, you happily estimate that his net worth is over $1billion.

Thereafter, some have stated that he is worth between $1.2 – $1.4billion, much of this is just conjecture, and thanks to a few more successful ventures of late it is possibly even a shade more. All we can add is that he has always been savvy with his cash too. As he would reveal when he was asked about the supposed anti-materialistic tenets behind the band: “That’s a myth,” he countered in a New Yorker interview, “John and I literally used to sit down and say, ‘Now, let’s write a swimming pool’.”

Where was Paul McCartney born?

Like the football manager Joe Fagan and the famous case of the sextuplets, Paul McCartney was born at Walton Hospital. The Walton area is to the North East of Liverpool’s city centre. He then grew up in a council housing development in Speke, before moving to Allerton in 1955 when he was 12 or 13.

Where does Paul McCartney live?

As you might expect from the previous answer about his net worth, McCartney has more than one residence in the world. His most prominent abode, however, is his famed farm in Rye, East Sussex. It was here that he chose to lockdown during the pandemic and passed the time by riding his horse around the expansive grounds.

Elsewhere, he still owns a house in St John’s Wood, London which he first purchased in 1965 for £40,000 when the first major Beatles paychecks came flooding in. It is believed the house is now worth £16.5million which represents pretty good business by anyone’s standards.

Naturally, he also needs a few bases in the States. In 2001, he bought himself a modest four-bedroom house in Beverley Hills for $4million. Alongside, ‘Macca’ this property can also boast Courtney Love and Ellen DeGeneres among its former tenants.

Then there is also his ranch in Arizona. When he needs an escape, he can happily jet off to his private ranch near the Tanque Verde River in the Tuscon area. He bought the pad back in 1979 and has frequently spent his time during the warmer months on the sprawling property with his family.

How tall is Paul McCartney?

A question that is surely usually Googled with the utterance, ‘Please God, at least let me be bloody taller than him.’ Well, your luck might be in, because, by all accounts, McCartney was a few mm short of the UK average male height of 5’10”. Despite this, he was the tallest Beatle.

Who is in Paul McCartney’s band?

Ironically, Paul McCartney’s current solo band has actually outlived both The Beatles and Wings. His current outfit consists of Rusty Anderson, Abe Laboriel Jr., Brian Ray and Paul ‘Wix’ Wickens. So, let’s get to know the names a little…

Rusty Anderson: American guitarist, Rusty Anderson, became a professional musician when he was only 14. He played in several of his own bands over the years including Eulogy, The Living Daylights and Ednaswap. However, many of these were short-lived and he mostly earned his money playing with other artists. This led to him joining Macca’s band in 2001.

Abe Laboriel Jr: American drummer, Abe Laboriel Jr, began his career as a touring musician playing with Steve Vai. Thereafter, he has recorded and performed with a list of names that involves just about every single person to have ever put out a track. He began playing with McCartney in 2001.

Brian Ray: Strangely, Ray’s career began by playing ‘Monster Mash’ with Bobby Pickett. After playing the song at a fundraiser where Etta James was present, the American guitarist was introduced to James and she revealed that she was on the brink of a comeback and was looking for a musical director and guitarist—Ray fit the bill and the rest is history. He started playing with McCartney in 2001.

Paul ‘Wix’ Wickens: English musical allrounder, Wix Wickens, is the longest-serving member of Paul McCartney’s band having joined in 1989. McCartney met Wix during a month-long rehearsal ahead of his ‘New World Tour’ stint. Shortly after, ‘Macca’ recognised him as a keyboard wizard.

Can Paul McCartney read music?

McCartney can neither read nor write music, and that is something he is mildly embarrassed about, but naturally, he can also brush it off quite easily. As he told Global News in 2018: “None of us did in the Beatles. We did some good stuff though. But none of it was written down by us. It’s basically notation. That’s the bit I can’t do.” Later adding: “I don’t see music as dots on a page. It’s something in my head that goes on.”

How many instruments can Paul McCartney play?

Despite not being able to read or write music, the comedian Vic Reeves revealed that McCartney is the sort of person who knows how to play literally everything. And over the years, he has exhibited proof of this. While bass is his mainstay, below is every instrument he is known to have played…

Autoharp

Banjo

Bass Guitar

Bouzouki

Celeste

Cello

Chimes

Clavichord

Concertina

Congas & Bongos

Drums

Electric Organ

Flageolet

Flugelhorn

Glockenspiel

Gong

Güiro

Guitar

Harmonica

Harmonium

Harpsichord

Kazoo

Mandolin

Mellotron

Melodica

Ngoni

Ocarina

Piano

Recorder

Sitar

Spinet

Synthesizer

Timpani

Triangle

Trumpet

Tubular Bells

Ukulele

Upright Contrabass

Vibraphone

Violin

Vocals

Vocoder

Washboard And Thimble

Wine Glass

Woodblock

Woodsaw

Xylophone

How many times has Paul McCartney played Glastonbury?

Given that The Beatles stopped playing live long before the first Glastonbury Festival, McCartney has perhaps played the iconic festival fewer times than you might imagine. The first time he headlined was back in 2004. He then returned to headline in 2022 for the pandemic-delayed 50th anniversary.

Who is Paul McCartney married to?

While McCartney was holidaying in the Hamptons in 2007, he crossed paths with the businesswoman Nancy Shevell and despite a 17-year age gap, the two quickly hit it off. Four years later he married Shevell making the former New York Transportation Authority board member his third wife.

His first wife, Linda McCartney, sadly passed away in 1998 just before the 30th anniversary of their marriage. He later married former model Heather Mills in 2002, but the pair called it quits in 2006 and formalised their divorce in 2008.

How many children does Paul McCartney have?

In total, McCartney has five children. From oldest to youngest: Heather Louise (a child from Linda’s previous marriage who McCartney officially adopted in 1969. She now runs her own houseware brand). Mary Anna (Paul and Linda’s first biological child. She is now a famous photographer). Stella Nina (Paul and Linda’s middle child, Stella is now model and creative director in the fashion industry). James Louis (Paul and Linda’s youngest, James is a fellow musician). Beatrice Milly (Paul’s daughter with Heather Mills. Beatrice has largely kept out of the public eye during her upbringing.)

