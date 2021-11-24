Far Out 40: The ultimate Thanksgiving playlist









“What if today, we were just grateful for everything?” – Charlie Brown

They say there is no such thing as a free meal and Thanksgiving may very well prove that to be true. The food binge with family, a cosy fire and copious TV always comes at a cost, whether that be flatulence, unfortunate proximity to an energy vampire uncle or being slapped with a mountain of washing up. Alas, it is all worth it for one of the finest days of the years, and what’s more, we’ve got the perfect honeyed playlist to set it off right.

With its origins back in 1621, American’s have been gratefully shovelling down a bloating banquet of food since long before Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the festivities a national holiday in 1863. And it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, with the average American consuming 4500 calories during the feast.

But it isn’t just about feasting, more than 54 million Americans are set to travel around the states this year. This homeward trip is the best part for many people. Our playlist has this covered too, with songs for the road with the likes of the beautiful ‘On My Way Back Home’ by Band of Horses and the classic traveller’s tune ‘The Weight’ by The Band.

And what’s more, although the surface of Thanksgiving might point towards excess, at heart it is simply about relishing in the little gifts of life, like time spent with old family and friends, just as Kurt Vonnegut once said, “Enjoy the little things in life because one day you’ll look back and realise they were the big things.”

With 50 million pumpkin pies about to be consumed and 46 million turkeys to be gobbled, roasting fires and a boozy viewing of Planes, Trains and Automobiles hopefully in the offing, at one point you may well just want to lie back and listen to some relaxing music. Hopefully, the playlist below has you covered. Enjoy…

The ultimate Thanksgiving playlist:

‘Young Pilgrims’ by The Shins

‘Thank You Friends’ by Big Star

‘Home’ by Edward Sharp & The Magnetic Zeros

‘Harvest Moon’ by Neil Young

‘Apples, Peaches & Pumpkin Pie’ by Jay & The Techniques

‘Our House’ by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

‘(Do The) Mashes Potato’ by James Brown

‘Sweet Potato Pie’ Ray Charles, James Taylor

‘The Thanksgiving Song’ by Adam Sandler

‘Thursday Girl’ by Mitski

‘Homeward Bound’ by Simon & Garfunkel

‘We Have All the Time in the World’ by Louis Armstrong

‘We’re Going to Be Friends’ by The White Stripes

‘Pumpkin Pie’ by The California Honeydrops

‘All That Meet and No Potatoes’ by Louis Armstrong

‘Send Me on My Way’ by Rusted Roots

‘Everybody Eats When They Come to My House’ by Cab Calloway

‘For a Day Like Today’ by Lee Hazlewood

‘Sugar’ by Stevie Wonder

‘Family Affair’ by Sly & The Family Stone

‘Little Bitty Pretty One’ by Thurston Harris

‘The Weight’ by The Band

‘We Are Family’ by Sister Sledge

‘Young Americans’ by Durand Jones & The Indicators

‘Cooking Up Something Good’ by Mac DeMarco

‘What A Wonderful Thing Love Is’ by Al Green

‘America’ by Courtney Marie Andrews, Molly Sarlé, Liz Cooper

‘Blue Skies’ by Willie Nelson

‘On My Way Back Home’ by Band of Horses

‘Mama, You’ve Been on My Mind’ by Jeff Buckley

‘Have You Been Good to Yourself’ by Johnnie Frierson

‘Lean on Me’ by Bill Withers

‘It’s Alright to Cry’ by Rosy Grier

‘Morning has Broken’ by Yusuf / Cat Stevens

‘I Want to Thank You’ by Otis Redding

‘Thank You’ Bonnie Raitt

‘Blue Ridge Mountains’ by Fleet Foxes

‘California Stars’ by Billy Bragg, Wilco

‘I Must Be in a Good Place Now’ by Bobby Charles

‘Thanksgiving Theme (Charlie Brown)’ by Vince Guaraldi Trio

