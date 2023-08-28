Family of late Sinéad O’Connor thank fans for “outpouring of love”









The family of the late Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor have released a new statement thanking the singer’s fans for their “outpouring of love” after her death.

O’Connor’s family and children wrote on the noticeboard of the Irish Times, thanking fans and the media alongside those involved in coordinating the singer’s funeral arrangements and the ceremony.

The statement read: “The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing. Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated.”

They continued: “Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family. We ask that this privacy continue to be respected.

“Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing. The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”

In their message, he family also thanked the Irish president Michael D Higgins, along with other prominent media figures.

O’Connor died at the age of 56 on July 26th after being found unresponsive at her London home. Her funeral took place in the Irish town of Bray on August 8th, with Bob Geldof and Bono among those who attended.

In a separate statement, O’Connor’s family described her funeral as a “last goodbye”: “Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it,” they said, concluding, “the Gardai have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10.30am on Tuesday along the Bray seafront.”