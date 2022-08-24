Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz has a cameo in the new Panic! At The Disco video









Panic! At The Disco have just released a new music video for their track ‘Sugar Soaker’, and it features several cameos, including Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy.

According to a tweet from the official Panic! At The Disco account, the video includes “a bunch of the Panic family”, such as Nicole Row, Mike Naran, Dan Pawlovich, Pete Wentz, Mike Viola, Rachel White, Sam Barbera, Betty Who, Jake Rogers, White Sea, Butch Walker, Jake Micucci, Suzy Shinn, Evan Taubenfeld and Nina Jordan Taubenfeld.

‘Sugar Soaker’ follows up from the release of ‘Don’t Let The Light Go Out’, which is another single from Panic! At The Disco’s new album Viva Las Vengeance.

Brendon Urie, singer of Panic! At The Disco, said that the album was “a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album, and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

The album was released on August 19th by Fueled by Ramen and focuses on “the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out”. It will look into Urie’s decade-long career and his life growing up in Las Vegas.

The band are currently on a worldwide tour across North America, Europe and the UK. The UK and Europe dates are scheduled to take place in February and March next year and can be seen below.

Panic! At The Disco tour dates:

February

20 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

23 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

24 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

25 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotterdam Ahoy

28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

March

1 – Paris, FR – AccorHotels Arena

3 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

4- Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

6 – London, UK – The O2

10 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena