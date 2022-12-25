Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65









Maxwell Fraser, known by adoring fans as Maxi Jazz – the frontman of the English band Faithless, passed away on Friday, December 23rd, at the age of 65.

Having formed Faithless with Rollo Armstrong, Sister Bliss and Jamie Catto, Jazz was deeply influenced by Soka Gakkai Buddhism, which is evident in the band’s musical sensibilities. According to the latest reports, the beloved frontman passed away “peacefully in his sleep” in his south London home.

The band released a statement which said: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in south London last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.”

The statement continued: “He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him. He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”

Following the tragic news, tributes poured in for the late musician. British DJ MistaJam wrote: “I only met him IRL once, and he was the kindest man with such an aura about him. His words and performances touched so many of us, and he’ll be sorely missed. Love to Sister Bliss and the whole Faithless family. Rest in Power Maxi Jazz.”

Check out the thread below.

I only met him IRL once and he was the kindest man with such an aura about him. His words and performances touched so many of us and he’ll be sorely missed. Love to @thesisterbliss and the whole @faithless family. Rest in Power Maxi Jazz 🙏🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/QB2AvYq5Qx — mistajam (@mistajam) December 24, 2022