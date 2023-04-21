F. Murray Abraham issues apology following sexual misconduct allegations









Last year, it was revealed that actor F. Murray Abraham would leave the television series Mythic Quest, the Apple+ show created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia‘s Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz.

Rolling Stone provided clarity on the situation last week, stating that the 83-year-old was fired due to sexual misconduct allegations. They explained that when the news of his departure broke, Lionsgate said, “We do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

Yet, the publication has since learnt that Abraham was asked to keep his distance from multiple female actors on set, resulting in the actor receiving a warning. After another incident occurred, McElhenney let the Oscar-winning actor go.

Lionsgate shared a statement which explained, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

However, Abraham has now released his own statement, apologising for his behaviour and “upsetting” his co-stars. He wrote: “This is a sincere and deeply felt apology. Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”