F. Murray Abraham departed from ‘Mythic Quest’ due to sexual misconduct claims









F. Murray Abraham was reportedly dismissed from Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest due to sexual misconduct allegations.

“At least two concerns were raised about Abraham’s behaviour. The first incident resulted in Abraham being given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses, according to a production source,” a new report published by Rolling Stone states. They claim he was axed from the show once a second claim was brought to creator Rob McElhenny, who also stars in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the show’s production studio Lionsgate said, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.” Abraham and McElhenney are yet to publicly comment on the alleged reason for his departure.

On the show, Abraham played C.W. Longbottom, who was killed off during the opening episode of the third series despite being one of the main characters in the prior seasons. No explanation was given regarding his departure, and McElhenney previously told Variety: “It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season. But we recognise that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”

Abraham recently played Bert Di Grasso in the second series of The White Lotus, which aired on HBO.