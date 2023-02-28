Este Haim says she was “director of fun” on ‘The White Lotus’ season two









The actor and musician Este Haim has shared details on what it was like becoming the “director of fun” in the second season of The White Lotus. Haim had been hired as a music consultant for the award-winning series and was brought along on a one-week holiday by the show’s exec-producer Dave Bernad.

“At the beginning of this journey for me, I was just a friend of a friend who happened to be on set, so I wasn’t necessarily thinking, is this the most professional thing for me to be throwing parties?” Haim told W. “But it was a nice way to blow off steam after a day of working,” she said.

She added: “We’d go to that bar in the hotel, and I would plug in my computer and DJ to the wee hours of the night. There was a screen and a projector, and we would karaoke. Then there were nights where we’d just sit around the piano and drink and sing songs”.

Haim also noted how she helped the actress Beatrice Granno with some of the musical scenes in the series, after which Bernad gave her the official role. “I was sitting with Bea, going back and forth on the piano and singing to each other,” Haim said. “I think Dave saw this happening and saw Bea light up a bit when I was with her. He said, ‘It would be really cool if you could do this every day. Is that something that you would be interested in?’”

“Dave just saw how open and free Bea was when she had someone to bounce a performance off of”, she added. “I was coaching her and Giuseppe in their performance, helping with arrangements and giving them the confidence and tips and tricks to give the best performances they possibly could.”