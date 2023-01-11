Golden Globes 2023: Jennifer Coolidge receives standing ovation









Star of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge, recieved a standing ovation at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony. At the 2023 edition of the awards, she collected the prize for ‘Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture’ for her role as Tanya McQuoid in the hit HBO show.

“I can put this down, right?” Coolidge joked of the trophy just after she got on stage. “I don’t work out, you know? What I mean is I can’t hold it that long.”

Reflecting on her career, Coolidge got emotional as she explained that “five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs”, including Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Murphy and Michael Patrick King.

“I didn’t know anybody and it was sort of this thing that wasn’t going anywhere,” she explained. “Then there would be these people who would give you these cute little jobs and it would be enough to go to the next one and the next one.”

Coolidge then referred to her appearance at the 2022 Emmys, where she noted that a “hook” had taken her off the stage before she finished her speech, so she took last night as an opportunity to comment fully on her recent success.

Of the White Lotus mastermind Mike White, she said: “Truly I just want you all to know I had such big dreams and expectations as a young person, but what happened is they sort of fizzled by life. I thought I was gonna be the queen of Monaco, even though someone else did it.”

Coolidge continued: “I had these giant ideas and then you get older and you think, ‘Oh what the fuck is going to happen?’ And I just want to say, Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning – even if this is the end, because you did kill me off. You changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbours are speaking to me, things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone’s inviting me.”

Concluding, Coolidge effused about White: “He is worried about the world, he’s worried about people, he’s worried about friends of his that aren’t doing well. He’s worried about animals! He really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. You make people want to live longer — and I didn’t! Mike, I love you to death. This is really a fucking fun night. Thank you.”

SO well-deserved! Congratulations @jencoolidge for WINNING Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture ❤️ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2h8kmbv23B — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023