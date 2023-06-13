Ezra Miller praises ‘The Flash’ director Andy Muschietti: “I think your work is monumental”









The long-awaited superhero movie, The Flash, debuted at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 12th.

The movie stars Ezra Miller in the titular lead role, who has predominantly stayed out of the public eye since they found themself entangled in a series of controversies over the past few years.

The actor was caught strangling a woman on video in 2020, claiming in 2022 that the incident was an instinctual reaction to a group of teenagers taunting them. Miller was then arrested in 2022 for multiple incidents of assault, receiving charges for harassment and disorderly conduct.

Miller was also charged with burglary in 2022 and accused of grooming an underage girl, Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents claimed that Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs” to control her.

However, Miller has claimed that these incidents resulted from severe mental health issues for which they have now begun treatment. The actor appeared at the premiere of The Flash, where they thanked director Andy Muschietti, stating: “I love you, maestro. I think you are amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”

Miller also thanked Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca, the heads of Warner Bros, and Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, who were responsible for casting the actor.

Miller also showed their appreciation for “the dynamic duo — Peter Safran and James Gunn — for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment actually to fruition.”

The actor was cast in the film in 2014, but these incidents, paired with the Covid-19 pandemic and several other setbacks, led the film to be severely delayed. Muschietti declared, “We thought this would never happen because it was a real marathon. We hope it was worth the wait.”