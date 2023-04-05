Exploring the life of Layne Staley through his lyrics









The late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley was one of a kind, both musically and in character. Emerging from Seattle’s grunge scene, which featured some of the most distinctive figureheads we’ve ever seen – namely Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder – Staley and his band managed to carve out a unique place for themselves. They were by far the darkest band of grunge’s big four, with much of this to do with Staley’s lyrics and delivery.

Born August 22nd, 1967, at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, Washington, Staley was creative from a young age, and this natural penchant for art provided solace after his parent’s divorce when he was seven, his estrangement from his father and a Christian Scientist upbringing, all of which would make their way into his work with Alice in Chains.

Entering the world of music through his parents’ record collection, Staley fused the influence of artists like Black Sabbath, The Stooges, Judas Priest, Van Halen and Ministry, as well as the likes of David Bowie and Prince, to create a unique sound of his own. It is due to the broad scope of his musical background that his work appeals to people from all walks of life, despite the grunge tag.

Staley’s sonic journey began in practice when he started playing the drums aged 12, featuring in several glam bands in his early teens. Soon enough, he had turned his attention to singing. In 1984, he joined the group Sleze, and the following year they had a cameo in the low-budget movie Father Rock. Sleze eventually morphed into Alice N’ Chains, a speed metal act which saw Staley develop his craft further. Not long before Alice N’ Chains disbanded, Staley met future Alice in Chains guitarist and sideman Jerry Cantrell. Their lives changed forever when they formed a new outfit after Alice N’ Chains ended.

After changing their name from Diamond Lie to Alice in Chains, things moved quickly for the group, signing to Columbia in 1989. The following year, they released their debut album, Facelift, and embarked on a journey that would see them rise to become one of the most important of the era. Staley’s profoundly swarthy lyrics and powerful voice left a mark on fans, with cuts such as ‘Man in the Box’ and ‘Would?’ retaining a remarkable degree of power since release. However, alongside his undoubted musical genius was his hell-raising lifestyle. Staley’s heroin addiction proved an insurmountable obstacle for the quartet at points, ultimately culminating in his tragic death in April 2002.

Today, we’re tracing Staley’s life through six key lyrics. Beware, darkness is ahead.

Layne Staley: A life in lyrics

‘Man in the Box’ (1991)

“I’m the man in the box

Buried in my shit

Won’t you come and save me?

Save me”.

Staley was always a champion of the righteous cause. From childhood, he was fascinated with the notion of control, something largely informed by his upbringing as a Christian Scientist. This would occasionally enter his lyrics, with the most prominent example coming in the form of 1991’s ‘Man in the Box’. Whilst the song’s music is iconic, Staley’s tense vocals and lyrics, which marry his thoughts on government censorship and the meat industry, made the song stand out. In one part, thought-provoking and the other surreal, this was Staley to a tee.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 1992, Staley detailed the origins of his lyrics: “I started writing about censorship. Around the same time, we went out for dinner with some Columbia Records people who were vegetarians. They told me how veal was made from calves raised in these small boxes, and that image stuck in my head. So I went home and wrote about government censorship and eating meat as seen through the eyes of a doomed calf.”

‘Hate to Feel’ (1992)

“Used to be curious

Now the shit’s sustenance”.

Like many of the other most prominent figures in the grunge scene, Staley’s story is inextricable from heroin, as it had a monumental impact on his music and life. The drug hindered the band when they were at their peak and tragically led to Staley’s death in 2002. Although Staley tried to get sober, it always pulled him back in, imbuing his lyrics about addiction with a bleak authenticity.

When the band were on their meteoric rise following the release of their sophomore effort Dirt in 1992, Staley was in the throes of his heroin addiction, ultimately leading to them not touring the album for very long, despite it being the band’s best-selling record. Staley says it clearly in ‘Hate to Feel’; what started as something that piqued his interest became a way of life. Sadly, we all know how it ended.

‘Junkhead’ (1992)

“But we are an elite race of our own

The stoners, junkies and freaks

Are you happy? I am, man

Content and fully aware

Money, status, nothing to me

‘Cause your life is empty and bare, yeah

What’s my drug of choice?

Well, what have you got?”

Whilst the band were all dealing with various substance abuse issues during the recording and release of Dirt, it was the cloud of heroin that hung over the band. Staley, Cantrell and then-bassist Mike Starr all dealt with heroin issues, even leading to Starr’s overdose when touring the album in Brazil in 1993.

‘Junkhead’ is a strange song in that Staley and Cantrell, who co-wrote it, appear to endorse drugs but don’t. Instead, it’s a nihilistic description of how their addictions have made them realise that life is “empty and bare” in a typically Generation X way, with a great deal of irony poured in. Irony was always something Staley excelled at.

In a reflection of the kind of charitable spirit Staley had right until the end, throughout his career, he was mindful to never promote drugs because of their damage. Instead, he sought to paint a realistic picture of the darkness they brought him. “It’s nobody’s business but mine,” he once said.

“I’m not doing well. Don’t try to talk about this to my sister Liz. She will know it sooner or later. This fucking drug use is like the insulin a diabetic needs to survive,” he told Adriana Rubio not long before his death. “I’m not using drugs to get high like many people think. I know I made a big mistake when I started using this shit. It’s a very difficult thing to explain.”

‘Angry Chair’ (1992)

“Corporate prison, we stay, hey

I’m a dull boy, work all day, oh

So I’m strung out anyway, hey”.

‘Angry Chair’ is one of the songs from Dirt that Staley wrote on his own. Cantrell said of the number: “Such a brilliant song. I’m very proud of Layne for writing it. When I’ve stepped up vocally in the past he’s been so supportive, and here was a fine example of him stepping up with the guitar and writing a masterpiece.”

The titular chair emerges from his childhood. He had a complicated relationship with his estranged father, who was also a drug addict. When Layne was a child, his father would put him in a chair in front of the mirror as a punishment. However, the track uses “angry chair” as a metaphor for adulthood.

“I’m a dull boy, work all day” refers to the famous “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” proverb. The “corporate prison” line seems to refer to working for a record label, for which the inherent trials were becoming apparent during the Dirt era.

‘Nutshell’ (1994)

“We chase misprinted lies

We face the path of time

And yet I fight, and yet I fight

This battle all alone

No one to cry to

No place to call home”.

‘Nutshell’ is one of the most heartbreaking Alice in Chains songs. Addressing the addiction that would claim his life, how he felt he had no one to turn to, and that the battle was his, knowing what we do now, it qualifies as one of the greatest artistic triumphs in the face of personal adversity Staley ever delivered.

Demonstrating its importance, bassist Mike Inez named ‘Nutshell’ as the piece that makes him think of Layne Staley the most: “I think the number one for me is ‘Nutshell’. Layne was very honest with his songwriting. And in ‘Nutshell,’ he really put everything in a nutshell for everybody. That song still gets me choked up whenever I play it. I get a little teary-eyed, and sometimes when we’re doing the arena runs especially, they’ll have some video footage of Layne. And I look and see me and Jerry and Sean [Kinney, drums] looking the wrong way. We’re not looking at the audience, we’re looking back at Layne, and it’s pretty cool that there’s still that song for us. Yeah, it’s just a sad thing.”

‘Get Born Again’ (1999)

“Sat suffering, I knew him when

Fair-weather friends of mine

Try not to think, I merely blink

Hope you wish away the lies”.

‘Get Born Again’ is one of the last two pieces Layne Staley recorded with Alice in Chains before he died in 2002. Staley’s condition during recording was notably dire, with producer Dave Jeden saying: “Staley weighed eighty pounds…and was white as a ghost.” As Cantrell refused to comment on his bandmate’s appearance at the time, the song’s title is even more profound in retrospect, as his death was on the horizon.

In the track, Staley addresses “fair-weather friends” who attempt to “wish away the lies”. When asked, he refused to name them. Then, when speaking to the radio show Rockline in July 1999, he claimed that the inspiration for the piece was “religious hypocrisy”, another familiar theme.

He said in 1991: “I have a fascination with how brainwashed people get with religion and how they’ll give up their money, their time, and their whole life for a cause that they’re sure is right, but I’m sure is wrong. I think there’s a lot of people who are scared of life and living and they want to make sure they get to Heaven or whatever. I try to stay away from it as much as I can. I was raised in the church until I was 16, and I’ve disagreed with their beliefs as long as I can remember, so when I had the choice, I chose not to believe in anything apart from myself.”