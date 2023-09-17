Exploring the hatred Leonardo DiCaprio had for Mark Wahlberg









There wasn’t just one Hollywood pin-up boy in the 1990s, several stars had to vie for the top position, with the likes of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg each magnetising the eyes of countless fans from across the world. Yet, arguably there was one actor who seized Hollywood over anyone else, with Leonardo DiCaprio starring in the highest-grossing movie of all time, James Cameron’s 1997 classic Titanic.

Earning an Oscar nomination even before the turn of the new millennium, receiving a nod for 1993’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, DiCaprio began the 2000s with a role in the stylish Danny Boyle drama The Beach, followed by taking the lead in Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me if You Can. Then, he made back-to-back collaborations with Martin Scorsese, appearing in 2004’s The Aviator and 2006’s The Departed, co-starring fellow heart-throb Mark Wahlberg.

It wouldn’t be the first time that DiCaprio and Wahlberg would collaborate, however, with the pair working together for the 1995 film The Basketball Diaries, after meeting years before for an MTV basketball match. Playing the game in just his underwear, Wahlberg hogged the limelight and frustrated DiCaprio, blocking what would have been the Titanic star’s winning shot in the dying embers of the game.

The hatchet wouldn’t be buried between the pair until long after The Basketball Diaries, resulting in a frosty atmosphere when they worked together. “He was like, ‘This fucking asshole is not going to be in this movie,’” Wahlberg told The Hollywood Reporter.

Things weren’t helped when Wahlberg turned up extremely late to a table reading of the film’s script, explaining: “Of course, I show up eight hours late by accident. I was in New York and there was a huge snowstorm, so I went to Puerto Rico for the weekend with my entourage. Coming home, my flight gets canceled. I show up late, he’s [DiCaprio] sitting there pissed”.

Yet, just like many childhood feuds, their dislike towards each other dissipated as they started working together. As Wahlberg stated in a separate interview with Extra, “Once I finally got to the point where I was able to audition and read with him, then we just both kinda looked at each other. We were like, ‘Wow!’ We were literally out that night and we became fast friends”.

Thankfully, the pair both sorted out their differences by the time Scorsese’s Departed rolled around, with DiCaprio shining in the lead role alongside the likes of Wahlberg, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Martin Sheen. Winning ‘Best Picture’ along with ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’, the film relied on its incredible performances from its lead cast members.

Take a look at the pair proving their friendship in an old clip from their time on the set of The Basketball Diaries, below.