Hidden Isle: Exploring Ingmar Bergman's Fårö









During Ingmar Bergman’s time on Fårö, he kept a sign on the gate of his private residence which read: “beware of the killer dog.” It was just one of the director’s attempts to protect his privacy. The island’s residents were involved too. if a tourist happened to ask “Where does Mr Bergman live?” they would all pretend not to know, leaving the unfortunate traveller to get caught soaked in a rainstorm – Bergman’s favourite kind of weather.

Since the director’s death, Fårö has become a site of pilgrimage for film enthusiasts from around the world. He visited the island for the first time in 1960 shortly before the release of Through A Glass Darkly, immediately falling for its jagged cliffs and expansive beaches. “If one wished to be solemn, it could be said that I had found my real home,” Bergman wrote in his memoir. “If one wished to be light-hearted, it could be said that it was love at first sight.” Five years after first setting foot on the island, he decided to move there for good.

Bergman’s relationship with Fårö was one of mutual exchange. Several of his movies were filmed on the Island, including The Passion Of Anna, Shame, Scenes From A Marriage (which was filmed in his ex-wife’s residence), Through A Glass Darkly, Persona and two documentaries, one of which, 1969’s Fårö Document, was about the island itself.

The same year he made Fårö Document, Bergman – along with his partner Liv Ullman and their daughter Linn – moved into the house of Hammars, just one of the residences that make up the Bergman Estate on Fårö, all of which are open to the public.

Hammars

We begin with Bergman’s own private residence, which he moved into on Midsummer’s Eve, 1967. Built to blend in beneath a canvas of pine, it looks out onto the coarse fringes of the Baltic Sea. The director lived and worked here until his death in 2007. Over the years, this domestic bliss was quietly honed to perfection. Each room serves a specific function: there’s Ingrid Bergman’s contemplation room, the conversation room, the two offices, and the director’s personal library, which is stacked with diaries, books and VHS tapes of some of the director’s favourite films. Buñuel, Tarkovsky, Spielberg, Stallone.

Today, Hammars is as much a time capsule of Bergman as it is fashionable 1970s decor. From the aromatic, pine-panelled walls and ceilings to the cream carpet (no shoes in here) and giant sea-facing windows, it’s easy to see why Bergman found this place such a comforting place to work.

Ängen

In the woods behind Hammars, you’ll find Ängen. Surrounded by wildflower meadows and wild strawberries. the chalk-white brick building was built in the Gotland style and sits behind a hedge-clad wall, giving it a sense of being interwoven with the landscape.

Ängen boasts bright and spacious rooms, a cosy fireplace to keep residents warm in the winter months and its own guest house, Drängstugan, which consists of a bedroom, kitchen, private bathroom and an upstairs living room.

Skrivstugan

Skrivstugan, otherwise known as The Writing Lodge, is a modest wooden cottage nestled just a few steps back from one of Faro’s most beautiful beaches. Concealed by a thicket of low-lying pines and one of Fårö’s traditional stone fences, it is one of the most secluded residences on the island. There are no distractions here; only the birds, the sea and the wide sky above.

The Writing Lodge makes an appearance in 1973’s Scenes from a Marriage, in which it was used as a backdrop for the scene in which Johan and Marianne reconcile their differences.

Dämba

This renovated farm, the central location of the recent Mia Hansen-Løve film Bergman Island, dates from 1854 and overlooks the marshes at nearby Dämba träsk. It’s also just a short walk (or bike ride) from the sea.

Dämba farm comprises the main house, an annexe (Flygeln), an old windmill (Kvarnen), and a barn-turned-private cinema (Biografen), where Bergman came to watch films every day. You’ll also find a lush garden wreathed with fruit trees and a lilac hedge supposedly haunted by the ghost of an old judge. The cinema is a private, 15-seat screening room, which was converted from a barn in 1967. It was here that Bergman would host guests every day at three o’clock on the dot. Tardiness resulted in a scolding. Today, Bergman’s front-row seat remains reserved for the man himself. Perhaps the old judge isn’t the only ghost haunting Dämba.