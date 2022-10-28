Exclusive: The Lathums discuss new single 'Say My Name'









Following the success of their chart-topping debut album, How Beautiful Life Can Be, The Lathums are back with their brooding new single, ‘Say My Name’. Furthermore, there’s also full details of LP number two, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, which arrives on February 24th through Island Records.

Fans will already be familiar with the new single, ‘Say My Name’, after they aired it on the Main Stage at Reading & Leeds this summer. Additionally, it went down a storm during their recent mini-tour of the United Kingdom. Now it’s officially out, and marking the second chapter for one of the most exciting bands Britain has produced in recent years.

Far Out caught up with the band ahead of their sold-out show at Hull Asylum. In the conversation, The Lathums spoke about their meteoric rise, Nothing To A Little Bit More, living their dream by supporting The Killers across Europe this summer, and why they are only getting started.

In a preview of the upcoming Far Out Meets, frontman Alex Moore explains how the origins of ‘Say My Name’ began in their dressing room before they played Liverpool’s Sound City. “It naturally built in my mind on tour, and I just started playing it in the dressing room. We were listening to loads of the Scissor Sisters and Bee Gees, so I did a high-pitched vocal which got the song started,” the frontman recalls.

Although, if any Lathums fans were worried about a sharp change of direction, Moore was also keen to point out that the Scissor Sisters weren’t an influence on the track and were nothing more than a “brief reference”.

Speaking more broadly about what they were listening to while recording the album with producer Dave Friedmann in Cambridgeshire, Moore says, “We listened to tunes when we’re travelling or not, but all the stuff we do comes from us.” Meanwhile, guitarist Scott Conception surprisingly adds, “When we were recording the album, we were going through a gangster rap phase and listening to it every day to and from the studio.”

The full feature with The Lathums will be arriving on Far Out shortly, but for now, soak up their return and listen to the exhilarating ‘Say My Name’.

Tickets for their tour go on general sale on November 3rd 2022, at 9am, visit here for access to pre-sale.

The Lathums tour dates

6th March – Liverpool – Mountford Hall

7th March -Newcastle – Northumbria Students Union

9th March – Sheffield – O2 Academy

10th March – Glasgow – O2 Academy

11th March – Manchester – Albert Hall

13th March – Norwich – The Waterfront

14th March – Cardiff – University(Great Hall)

16th March – Nottingham – Rock City

17th March – Birmingham – O2 Institute

18th March – London – The Roundhouse