Ex-BBC employee alleges their DJ Tim Westwood complaints were hushed









Earlier this year, several reports of sexual assault were made against DJ Tim Westwood by various women prompting the former BBC employee to resign from his role at Capital Xtra.

The news allegedly came out of the blue and the BBC were unaware of the claims. Now, however, a former employee has reported that they had previously made an accusation of bullying against Westwood, but their claim was hushed by management.

The employee who worked with the BBC in the 2010s, claimed that they complained about “unacceptable bullying” only to be told, “be quiet, don’t say any more, be careful what you say.” Given some of the other high-profile abuses of power at the BBC, this accusation is highly alarming.

In the report, an unchecked “boys club” culture was allowed to go on unmitigated during his time at the BBC. As one employee stated: “There was a culture of ‘don’t piss off the talent’, and everyone else was fair game.”

A BBC spokesperson has since commented on the issue, saying: “We are taking this incredibly seriously and want to understand what happened with regard to the BBC.”

Adding: “At the beginning of the month we confirmed we had received a number of complaints relating to allegations of bullying and sexual harassment. As we have set out, we are fully committed to investigating them and when that work has concluded we will publish findings.”

As for Westwood himself, the star denies the allegations. “Our client confirms that there has never been any complaint made against him, whether officially or unofficially, relating to claims of inappropriate behaviour of the nature described,” a spokesperson for the DJ reported.

