DJ Tim Westwood accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women









Famed DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct and misusing his position in the music industry to take advantage of women. Three women have stepped forward to accuse the 64-year-old Westwood of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour, while an additional four women have accused him of groping them at events.

The seven women who have come forward were all in their late teens or early 20s when the incidents took place. Each has given detailed accounts to the BBC and The Guardian as part of a joint investigation into the former BBC Radio 1 DJ.

It is alleged that the earliest incident took place in 1992, while the most recent took place in 2017. Opening up about the incident, one of the women said: “Someone taking advantage of my naivety and lack of confidence isn’t something that I should have to carry with shame.” So far, Westwood has denied all allegations, with a spokesperson arguing that they are all entirely false.

Back in June 2020, Westwood was accused of inappropriate behaviour by several anonymous individuals on social media. The seven women who have now come forward decided to tell their stories following these initial allegations. At the time, Westood denied all wrongdoing and claimed that the allegations had been fabricated.

Two of the recent accusers said they agreed to come to London to meet Westwood and discuss music. They claim that, on arrival, he drove them to a flat to initiate unwanted sex. One of the accusers was just 19 at the time, while Westwood was 53.

Another accuser claims that she met Westwood when he was in his mid-30s and she was 17. She alleges that Westwood performed a nonconsensual sex act on her. The other four women have accused the DJ of touching them inappropriately while they posed for photographs with him at various events where he was performing.

The accusers will share their stories in a new BBC Three Documentary Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which airs on Tuesday at 9pm.

This is a developing story.

