‘Evil Dead Rise’ director hopes film will make people throw up









Lee Cronin, the filmmaker behind the brand-new horror film Evil Dead Rise, has come out to voice his hopes that audience members throw up whilst watching his forthcoming movie.

In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed his pleasure regarding the film’s release on the big screen, avoiding a small release on streaming. “Whether I make a movie for a streamer, or an iPhone or the big screen I’m always thinking in the most epic terms I can. That was one of the mad things about this movie,” the director stated.

Continuing, he added: “It’s so contained, but I also wanted it to feel quite epic — even though we’re inside an apartment — and feel like a super widescreen movie. Then the movie went through the usual testing and by the time we did a final test screening it scored at a very, very high level for such a hardcore R-rated horror movie”.

Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Mia Challis and Gabrielle Echols, the film is something of a continuation of Sam Raimi’s original trilogy that takes creative license from Fede Álvarez’s Evil Dead movie from 2013.

“You hear the phrase, ‘It plays in a room,’ therefore, let’s put it in a room,” Cronin stated, adding: “This movie does play in a room and I’m very excited that people will get to sit in a cinema together and spill their popcorn and God knows what else. We had our first puker at the European premiere of the movie, so I’m hoping more of that happens”.

Take a look at the trailer for the new movie below.