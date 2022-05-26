‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ breaks US box office record for A24









Everything Everywhere All At Once has broken the US box office record for the ubiquitous indie studio A24.

The film has been lauded as one of the most exciting films of the year, and it’s certainly got a lot of people talking about the creative ambition shown across its duration. The time-bending martial arts film was directed by The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and at the weekend, it overtook Uncut Gemes as the studio’s highest-grossing movie to date raking in $52,263,484 (£41,829,079) at the US box office.

Everything Everywhere All At Once looks set to overtake A24’s highest-grossing worldwide, Ari Aster’s critically acclaimed horror, Hereditary, which took $80 million. This is because it hasn’t opened in all international markets yet, which is remarkable even after the delayed release it had in the UK and Ireland on May 13th.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a mother who is thrust into a high-octane sci-fi adventure, alongside the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan. Wang learns that she’s able to access the memory and skills of alternative versions of herself across the multiverse.

Earlier this month, Yeoh revealed that she messaged Jackie Chan and teased him about turning down the lead role. The martial arts icon was initially intended by the directors to play the protagonist in the film, but after he became unavailable, they rewrote the part for Yeoh.

“Jackie actually texted me,” she told the Guardian. “And he says: ‘Wow, I hear amazing things about your movie. Did you know that the boys came to see me in China?'” Yeoh responded by quipping, “Yes, your loss my bro!”

Adding to the film’s excitement is that the soundtrack features a host of legends, including André 3000, David Byrne, Mitski and Moses Sumney.

Watch the trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once below.

