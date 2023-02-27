‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ breaks SAG records with the most consecutive wins in a single night









A24 won big at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards thanks to two films: Everything Everywhere All At Once, which took home four awards, and The Whale. Ignoring the stunt award – which went to Top Gun: Maverick – the studio captured every major film prize on offer.

The string of victories began with Jamie Lee Curtis, who scooped the ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role’ win. Later, Ke Huy Quan took home the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role’ prize, and Michelle Yeoh won ‘Best Actress’.

Before the ceremony came to an end, there was just time for Everything Everywhere to win ‘Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture’. The four-win streak broke records for the most consecutive wins by a single film in SAG history.

That was by no means the only record-breaking achievement of the night. Yeoh’s win marks the first time an Asian Actress has won the ‘Best Actress’ film prize since the SAG’s inception in 1994. She is only one of two Asian female actors to win a top film prize at the event. The other was Yuh Jung Youn, who received the ‘Supporting Actress’ award for 2020’s Minari. “This is not just for me,” Yeoh said during a teary acceptance speech, “this is for every little girl who looks like me”.

Yeoh was nominated alongside her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Ke Huy Quan, who became the first Asian male to win an individual SAG film acting award. “The landscape looks so different now than before,” Quan told the audience. “So thank you so much to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes.”

Meanwhile, A24’s The Whale saw Brendan Fraser take home the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ award. Addressing the audience, he said: “I treasure this, but never more than when I treasured what I used to keep in my wallet, which was my SAG card that I earned in 1991. It made me feel like I belonged,” [quotes via The Hollywood Reporter] “As actors, we all want to belong to a tribe and that’s when I found where I belong. And if you told that guy back then that I’d be standing right here right now, I would not have believed you.”

