SAG Awards 2023: The full list of winners









As the current awards season is nearing its zenith – the Oscars- some of the year’s biggest projects are collecting other major accolades along the way. In this circuit, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (known as the SAG Awards) represent a major precursor for those who are locked into the highly anticipated Oscar race. That’s exactly why film fans who are invested in the Academy Awards should keep an eye on the list of winners announced at the SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26th.

Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the big winner on Sunday night, nabbing awards in multiple categories, including ‘Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture’. Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan picked up prizes for their incredible supporting roles in the Daniels’ latest absurdist comedy, which has taken the world by storm. Everything Everywhere All at Once’s strong showing at the SAG Awards is more than an encouraging sign for the team before the Oscars.

Michelle Yeoh picked up the coveted SAG Award for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’, beating out other talented performers such as Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis. During her acceptance speech, Yeoh dedicated her award to other Asian artists: “I thank you for your love, for your support, because I know I am up against titans… Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is not just for me. This is for every single girl that looks like me.”

Brendan Fraser also added another positive lift to his comeback story, winning the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role’ category. He said: “I treasure this, but never more than when I treasured what I used to keep in my wallet, which was my SAG card that I earned in 1991. It made me feel like I belonged. As actors, we all want to belong to a tribe, and that’s when I found where I belong. And if you told that guy back then that I’d be standing right here right now, I would not have believed you.”

The actor continued: “I wouldn’t believe that I had a chance to work with world-class filmmakers like Darren Aronofsky (the film’s director) and speak the words of empathy fountain that is Samuel D. Hunter (the film’s writer) and incredible castmates… I never believed that I would have been offered the role of my life in this character — Charlie in The Whale… I wouldn’t be able to do any of this [without you]. Thank you so very much.”

Check out the full list below.

SAG Awards 2023 winners:

Film Categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

The Woman King

TV Categories:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman – Ozark (WINNER)

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell – The Patient

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt – The English

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (WINNER)

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

Stranger Things (WINNER)