SAG Awards 2023: The full list of winners

As the current awards season is nearing its zenith – the Oscars- some of the year’s biggest projects are collecting other major accolades along the way. In this circuit, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (known as the SAG Awards) represent a major precursor for those who are locked into the highly anticipated Oscar race. That’s exactly why film fans who are invested in the Academy Awards should keep an eye on the list of winners announced at the SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26th.
Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the big winner on Sunday night, nabbing awards in multiple categories, including ‘Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture’. Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan picked up prizes for their incredible supporting roles in the Daniels’ latest absurdist comedy, which has taken the world by storm. Everything Everywhere All at Once’s strong showing at the SAG Awards is more than an encouraging sign for the team before the Oscars.
Michelle Yeoh picked up the coveted SAG Award for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’, beating out other talented performers such as Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis. During her acceptance speech, Yeoh dedicated her award to other Asian artists: “I thank you for your love, for your support, because I know I am up against titans… Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is not just for me. This is for every single girl that looks like me.”
Brendan Fraser also added another positive lift to his comeback story, winning the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role’ category. He said: “I treasure this, but never more than when I treasured what I used to keep in my wallet, which was my SAG card that I earned in 1991. It made me feel like I belonged. As actors, we all want to belong to a tribe, and that’s when I found where I belong. And if you told that guy back then that I’d be standing right here right now, I would not have believed you.”
The actor continued: “I wouldn’t believe that I had a chance to work with world-class filmmakers like Darren Aronofsky (the film’s director) and speak the words of empathy fountain that is Samuel D. Hunter (the film’s writer) and incredible castmates… I never believed that I would have been offered the role of my life in this character — Charlie in The Whale… I wouldn’t be able to do any of this [without you]. Thank you so very much.”
Check out the full list below.
SAG Awards 2023 winners:
Film Categories:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Adam Sandler, Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
- The Woman King
TV Categories:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
- The White Lotus (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman – Ozark (WINNER)
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
- Barry
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Steve Carell – The Patient
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER)
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Emily Blunt – The English
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (WINNER)
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
- Stranger Things (WINNER)